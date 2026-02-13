IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26 Match: Harbhajan Singh Cautions India Against Pakistani Spinner, Advices To Play Him Safe; Watch VIDEO

Harbhajan Singh Cautions India Against Pakistani Spinner, Advices To Play Him Safe | X

Ranchi, February 13: Former Team India spinner and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh has shared several tips for the Indian players ahead of the high-intensity India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 15. Harbhajan Singh cautioned Team India against one of the Pakistani spinners and asked them to play him safe as he has the ability to turn the results in Pakistan's favour.

Speaking to ANI over the India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash, Harbhajan Singh said, "India will win the match. Pakistan has a spinner, he is a good spinner, we have to play him safe... The Indian team is capable; it's a very good team. We hope they play the way they have always played, play without any pressure and wave the flag of victory."

Cautions Team India

The Pakistani spinner about whom Harbhajan is cautioning the Indian Cricket Team seems to be Usman Tariq, however, he did not mentioned any names. The only bowler in the Pakistani squad whom India will be facing for the first time is Usman Tariq. Indian players have faced the other bowlers in the Asia Cup 2025 and other tournaments earlier.

Controversial Action

Usman Tariq has been in the headlines lately due to his controversial bowling action. He has been accused of chucking the ball by the Australian cricketer Cameroon Green during the Pakistan vs Australia T20 Series in Pakistan.

However, Usman Tariq came up with the clarification about the allegations and claimed that his action is legal and his round arm bowling is due to two elbows in his bowling hand.

Anil Chaudhary Clears Action

Former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary also cleared Usman Tariq's bowling action and claimed he has a legal bowling action. He said that he recently saw the video of Usman Tariq and that he has a different but fair bowling action. He has a side-arm action and bowls with a pause and his action is a little different from other bowlers.