Mumbai Cricket's Unsung Hero: The Legacy Of Coach Raju Pathak

Mumbai: Mumbai is often called the cricket “Mecca” of India, a city that has produced some of the finest cricketers in the country. Yet behind this glorious legacy stand several unseen heroes. Coaches often remain the silent force behind celebrated success stories. One such name is Raju Pathak, a man who quietly shaped a generation of cricketers over several decades. For many years, Pathak served as the backbone of young cricketers in the early stages of their careers.

At a time when Mumbai cricket was producing formidable talent year after year, he worked tirelessly behind the scenes, nurturing raw potential into disciplined performers. He served as the cricket coach at Rizvi Springfield High School in Bandra West for 26 years. During his tenure at Rizvi High School, Pathak resided in the college hostel in Bandra West alongside the very students he trained.

For many aspiring cricketers who had moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other parts of the country in pursuit of their dreams, he became more than just a coach. He was a guardian, mentor, motivator, and at times, a strict disciplinarian. The hostel corridors echoed with discussions on technique, match strategies, fitness routines, and mental preparation. Early morning net sessions and evening debriefs were routine.

For Pathak and his students, cricket was not limited to the ground; it was a way of life. Those who trained under Pathak often recall his emphasis on discipline, temperament, and resilience — traits deeply associated with Mumbai cricket’s legacy. He firmly believed that technique could be taught, but character had to be built. Javed Khan, a former Ranji Trophy player, and a student of Pathak, stated, “Pathak sir is one of the coaches who has contributed to cricket at the grassroots level. Because of him, Rizvi School dominated Mumbai cricket.”

Under his guidance, several players went on to make a mark in domestic and international cricket, including Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sidak Singh. Apart from them, players such as Murtaza Hussain, Javed Khan, Vijay Goil, and Aarif also trained under him. Some of his students have represented India at the Under-16 and Under-19 levels, played in the Under-19 World Cup, and competed in the Ranji Trophy.

