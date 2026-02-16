 Angry Pakistani Fan Smashes TV After Embarrassing 61-Run Loss To Team India At ICC T20 World Cup; Video
After Pakistan’s heavy defeat to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at R. Premadasa Stadium, an angry fan was filmed smashing his TV, with the clip going viral. India posted 176, led by Ishan Kishan’s half-century, and bowled Pakistan out for 114, sealing a dominant 61-run victory in Colombo.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:12 AM IST
In a dramatic reaction to another heavy defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals, an angry Pakistani cricket fan was caught on video smashing his television set after his team’s crushing loss to India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The clip, now viral on social media, captured the raw emotion felt by supporters on both sides of the rivalry after India clinched a dominant 61-run victory at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The defeat marked yet another one-sided chapter in the long-standing cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan. Batting first, India posted a competitive 176, powered by a destructive half-century from Ishan Kishan and contributions across the lineup. In response, Pakistan’s chase collapsed early, with disciplined bowling from India’s attack restricting them to just 114 all out in 18 overs.

As fans watched the match unfold on television, emotions ran high. In one particularly striking moment, a Pakistan supporter at home visibly lost his temper in frustration at the outcome, smashing his TV set in a fit of anger after witnessing his team’s struggles. The video quickly spread online, prompting reactions from cricket fans around the world.

The viral video of the frustrated fan has become one of the most talked-about moments from the match, reflecting not only the passion of cricket supporters but also the intensity of emotions that come with one of sport’s greatest rivalries.

