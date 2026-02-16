 Aura Farming! Hardik Pandya's Icy Stare At Sahibzada Farhan Goes Viral In Team India's 61-Run Win Over Pakistan
At the ICC T20 World Cup clash in Colombo, India defeated Pakistan by 61 runs in a thrilling encounter. A standout moment came when Hardik Pandya dismissed Sahibzada Farhan and fixed him with an icy stare instead of watching the catch. The intense gesture quickly went viral, becoming one of the match’s defining images.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:05 AM IST
article-image

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup in Colombo delivered everything fans hoped for: intensity, drama and moments that instantly went viral. One such moment featured India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan.

India eventually sealed a commanding 61-run victory, but it was Pandya’s icy stare that became one of the defining visuals of the night. The incident unfolded when Pandya ran in and delivered a sharp ball to Farhan. The Pakistani batter ended up getting caught out, triggering loud celebrations from the Indian side. However, instead of immediately turning around to watch the catch being completed, Pandya stood still and simply stared at Farhan.

The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who described it as “aura farming” on social media, a term used to highlight a player asserting dominance through sheer presence and confidence. Pandya’s body language reflected calm aggression. There was no over-the-top celebration, no animated send-off, just an intense look that said everything. It was a psychological edge as much as a wicket.

By the end of the night, India walked away with a convincing 61-run win, strengthening their position in the tournament. Yet beyond the numbers and scorecards, fans will remember the image of Pandya standing tall, eyes locked on Farhan, a silent statement of dominance in one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

