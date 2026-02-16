 'Gussa Chodh Do...': Suryakumar Yadav Clears The Air After Kuldeep Yadav Fight Goes Viral In Funny Reel After IND VS PAK Match | VIDEO
India captain Suryakumar Yadav has cleared the air following a heated exchange with Kuldeep Yadav following the India vs Pakistan match. Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya seemingly scolded the spinner for a dropped catch

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 09:13 PM IST
Suryakumar Yadav has cleared the air in his own style with a viral reel with spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The Indian captain was seen scolding Kuldeep in a video that was widely shared on social media in the aftermath of the IND vs PAK game in Colombo. The Indian spinner was dejected as Suryakumar along with Hardik had a go at him.

However on Monday, Surya diffused those in style. In a video on Instagram, the India skipper is seen walking up to Kuldeep and hugging him warmly even as he walked aside.

"Gussa chodh do bhai," Suryakumar hilariously captioned the post.

After the game as the Indian team made their way to the dressing room, Hardik Pandya had a go at Kuldeep Yadav. Tilak Varma had a worried expression on his face while Rinku Singh stepped in to diffuse the tension. Captain Suryakumar Yadav was also seen exchanging some words with Kuldeep as he walked back with Hardik.

Their anger presumably was for Kuldeep Yadav's drop catch on the boundary. Shaheen Afridi miscued a slog with Kuldeep getting under the ball quite easily at the fence. However, a lapse of concentration saw him spill the catch which went over for a 6.

