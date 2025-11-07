Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy After 3.5 Years Of Marriage: 'Our Bundle Of Joy Has Arrived'

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, who was born on Friday, November 7. The couple, who tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021, announced pregnancy earlier this year in September.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Welcome Baby Boy

Sharing the joyous news on social media, the couple posted a template that read, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy." The template featured a cradle with a teddy bear on it, and the proud dad simply captioned it, "Blessed."

Check it out:

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Pregnancy Announcement

Earlier this year, in September, the duo announced the pregnancy by sharing an adorable photo on social media, where Vicky was seen lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump as the two twinned in white while posing at their Mumbai residence.

In a joint post, Katrina shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Vicky Kaushal On Becoming Dad

Days after the pregnancy announcement, Vicky had opened up about his wife Katrina's pregnancy and even hinted at her delivery. When asked what he is most looking forward to about becoming a dad, Vicky couldn’t stop smiling. Expressing his joy, he simply said, "Just being a dad."

Further, in an interview with Yuvaa, the 37-year-old actor added, "I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed."

Katrina and Vicky's wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.