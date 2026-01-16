RCB Propose AI-Enabled Cameras Worth ₹4.5 Cr At Chinnaswamy Following Stampede As Search For IPL 2026 Home Ground Continues |

Bengaluru: Desperate to ensure that IPL matches are not taken away from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium here, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise has proposed the installation of 300-350 AI-enabled cameras at the venue and offered to bear the estimated cost of Rs 4.50 crore for this crowd management initiative.

RCB has made the proposal in an official communication to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

"RCB has proposed the installation of 300 to 350 AI-enabled cameras at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB has further committed to bearing the entire one-time cost of this initiative, estimated at approximately Rs 4.5 crore," the franchise said in a release.

"The advanced surveillance technology will empower the KSCA and law enforcement agencies to efficiently manage crowd movement, ensure disciplined queueing, monitor unauthorised access through real-time tracking of entries and exits, and significantly enhance overall fan safety," the franchise added.

All cricket was halted at the Chinnaswamy after 11 fans were killed in a stampede outside the venue during RCB's IPL trophy celebrations last year.

A state government-constituted task force is scheduled to submit its report on Saturday after monitoring the safety enhancement work currently in progress at the stadium premises.

The investigation had blamed the lack of crowd management measures for the deadly stampede on June 4 when lakhs thronged the venue to take part in RCB's celebrations.

It had held RCB responsible for the chaos, saying the franchise encouraged fans to come out in numbers despite not having necessary clearances from civic and law enforcement agencies.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, RCB announced compensation for the families of the victims and set up a foundation to connect with the fans.

For its latest proposal, the franchise said it has partnered with Staqu, a company, which it said has a proven track record in enhancing public safety through automation and data-driven intelligence. Staqu has listed Bihar Police and the Election Commission of India as its clients on its official website.

The success stories that the company has posted include a past collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Prison and Administrative Reform Services to centralise the video feeds from over 3000 CCTV cameras in more than 60 jails at a command centre for review of security breaches, violence, overcrowding and unauthorised access.

"Staqu's state-of-the-art facial recognition technology and intelligent monitoring of objects, crowd, perimeters and vehicles has assisted many State Police forces in their regular monitoring and investigations," said RCB.

"The integration of this advanced technology will elevate crowd management standards and reinforce a safe, secure and seamless matchday experience for all fans," the team asserted.

The AI-driven real-time camera system relies on video, audio and text data, enabling match-day security forces to detect unauthorised access and intrusion to take preventive measures well in advance.

If the venue does not receive essential permission from government agencies to hold IPL 2026 matches, the RCB management is thinking of taking its home matches to Raipur and Pune.

A venue is required to be handed over to the authorities at least a month before the start of the IPL, and this edition of the league is tentatively scheduled to start March 26.

Before that, the country would be hosting the T20 World Cup from February 7 and the Chinnaswamy has not been able to bag a single game for that either after failing to obtain necessary NOCs. The global event's final is scheduled for March 8.

