 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Alibag Land For ₹37.86 Crore
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma have jointly bought a 21,010 sq metre land parcel in Alibag’s Zirad village for ₹37.86 crore, according to property documents analysed by CRE Matrix. The sale deed was registered on January 13, 2026, with stamp duty of ₹2.27 crore paid for the transaction.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Instagram

Alibag, a coastal town close to Mumbai, has in recent years emerged as a preferred destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking large land holdings and second homes, driven by improved connectivity and growing premium residential development in the region. The commissioning of Atal Setu , longest sea-bridge by MMRDA and RoRo service has cut short the travelling distance from Mumbai to Alibaug drastically which is also a major factor for many buying properties.

