Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Alibag Land For ₹37.86 Crore

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli | Instagram

Mumbai: Cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma both husband and wife have jointly bought land parcel in Alibag, Raigad district, for Rs 37.86 crore, according to property documents analysed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The transaction involves land located at Village Zirad in Alibag, total area of 21,010 sq metres. The seller is Sonali Amit Rajput, while Samira Land Assets Private is the confirming party. The sale deed was registered on January 13, 2026.

As per the documents, the buyers paid stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore for the registration of the property.

Also Watch:

Alibag, a coastal town close to Mumbai, has in recent years emerged as a preferred destination for high-net-worth individuals seeking large land holdings and second homes, driven by improved connectivity and growing premium residential development in the region. The commissioning of Atal Setu , longest sea-bridge by MMRDA and RoRo service has cut short the travelling distance from Mumbai to Alibaug drastically which is also a major factor for many buying properties.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/