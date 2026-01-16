 'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video

'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video

Seven-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse, International Event Ambassador for the 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon, charmed fans by using Mumbai slang such as “Mumbai Aawaaz Badhao,” “Chal Bantai,” and “Aare Boss Thoda Side De Na.” The Canadian sprinter’s playful interaction with runners, media, and spectators went viral, showcasing his effort to connect with the city and its local culture.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon/Instagram

Seven-time Olympic medallist and World Champion sprinter Andre De Grasse, serving as the International Event Ambassador for the landmark 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, delighted fans by embracing the local flavour of Mumbai. Known for his speed on the track, De Grasse showcased his fun side by using popular Mumbai slangs during interactions with participants, media, and city residents.

The Canadian sprinter, who has consistently inspired the global athletics community, was seen dropping phrases like “Mumbai Aawaaz Badhao,” “Chal Bantai,” and “Aare Boss Thoda Side De Na” while engaging with runners and spectators. His playful use of local expressions immediately went viral on social media, highlighting his effort to connect with the city and its culture.

Read Also
Meticulous Arrangements For 65,500+ On-Ground Participants As They Gear Up For The 21st Edition Of...
article-image
Read Also
Air Pollution Levels Along Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Route Exceed WHO Limits, Awaaz Foundation Warns
article-image

De Grasse’s involvement comes as the Tata Mumbai Marathon celebrates its 21st edition, continuing its legacy as one of Asia’s premier marathon events. As International Event Ambassador, he has been actively participating in promotional campaigns, encouraging mass participation, and advocating fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon promises to be an exciting celebration of sports, culture, and community, with Andre De Grasse’s participation symbolising both global athletic excellence and a deep appreciation for the spirit of Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
Federal Bank Q3 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹1,094 Crore, Sequential Growth Strengthens
Federal Bank Q3 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹1,094 Crore, Sequential Growth Strengthens
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar From Prabhadevi G/South Ward No 194
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar From Prabhadevi G/South Ward No 194

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador;...
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador;...
Unusual Scenes! Bird Poop Halts HS Prannoy's Match At India Open 2026 In Delhi As Chaos Unfolds On...
Unusual Scenes! Bird Poop Halts HS Prannoy's Match At India Open 2026 In Delhi As Chaos Unfolds On...
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Alibag Land For ₹37.86 Crore
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Buy Alibag Land For ₹37.86 Crore
'Woh Whistle Nahi Tha': KL Rahul's Iconic Celebration After Century Against New Zealand Is A Tribute...
'Woh Whistle Nahi Tha': KL Rahul's Iconic Celebration After Century Against New Zealand Is A Tribute...
Who Is Mary Kom's Ex-Husband? Know About K Onler Kom, Who Accused The Indian Boxing Champion Of...
Who Is Mary Kom's Ex-Husband? Know About K Onler Kom, Who Accused The Indian Boxing Champion Of...