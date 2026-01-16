'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video

Image: Tata Mumbai Marathon/Instagram

Seven-time Olympic medallist and World Champion sprinter Andre De Grasse, serving as the International Event Ambassador for the landmark 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, delighted fans by embracing the local flavour of Mumbai. Known for his speed on the track, De Grasse showcased his fun side by using popular Mumbai slangs during interactions with participants, media, and city residents.

The Canadian sprinter, who has consistently inspired the global athletics community, was seen dropping phrases like “Mumbai Aawaaz Badhao,” “Chal Bantai,” and “Aare Boss Thoda Side De Na” while engaging with runners and spectators. His playful use of local expressions immediately went viral on social media, highlighting his effort to connect with the city and its culture.

De Grasse’s involvement comes as the Tata Mumbai Marathon celebrates its 21st edition, continuing its legacy as one of Asia’s premier marathon events. As International Event Ambassador, he has been actively participating in promotional campaigns, encouraging mass participation, and advocating fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The 21st Tata Mumbai Marathon promises to be an exciting celebration of sports, culture, and community, with Andre De Grasse’s participation symbolising both global athletic excellence and a deep appreciation for the spirit of Mumbai.