Meticulous Arrangements For 65,500+ On-Ground Participants As They Gear Up For The 21st Edition Of The Tata Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, 14 January 2026: Procam International, promoters of the World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), outlined the arrangements and assured seamless execution and an exceptional race-day experience for all participants, come Sunday, 18 January 2026. For the first time, a record-breaking 70,100 participants will be part of the race—65,500+ on-ground and 4,600+ in the virtual run.

The press meet was held at the TMM Media Centre, where the new route was unveiled. The new Medical Partner, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, also spoke about the comprehensive medical facilities, highlighting the arrangements in place for race day.

This year, the route will feature the newly opened Mumbai Coastal Road, alongside the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link. For runners, it promises a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a showcase of Mumbai at its best. United by #HarDilMumbai, the race will once again bring together every stride, every cheer, and every heartbeat.

Speaking on the course, Mr Hugh Jones, Race Director, Tata Mumbai Marathon, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon course has truly come into its own now. After years of work and refinement, the dust has settled and what we see today is something that can genuinely be enjoyed. The course beautifully connects the city’s landscape — bringing the mountains closer to the sea — and the coastal stretch adds a refreshing new dimension. It opens up the air, the views, and the experience for runners. While it remains a tough course, especially with its demanding descents, that challenge has always been part of its identity.”

On-ground + Virtual Run Category-wise Break-up

Marathon – 14,155

Half Marathon – 16,369

Open 10K – 8,729

Senior Citizens Run – 2,219

Champions with Disability – 1,140

Dream Run – 27,453

Asia’s prestigious marathon, with a prize fund of USD 389,524, continues its commitment to equal prize money for men and women winners. The event will also award prizes to the top three amateur runners in both men’s and women’s categories across different age groups.

RACE TIMINGS, START & FINISH LOCATIONS

RACE DAY ARRANGEMENTS & FACILITIES

Runners are the Tata Mumbai Marathon’s biggest stakeholders, and Procam continues to work towards making race day memorable for all participants.

ARRANGEMENTS BY MEDICAL PARTNER

Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital

Speaking on the association, Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Group CEO, Reliance Foundation Health Initiatives, said, “Mumbai is a city defined by movement, resilience, and an unstoppable spirit, and the Mumbai Marathon is a powerful reflection of that energy. We are proud to place our expertise at the heart of ensuring a safe, secure, and well-prepared environment for every participant. With our best attempts, it is our commitment to safeguarding health at scale, strengthening emergency and preventive care systems, and contributing meaningfully to the city’s collective well-being. We, at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, are unequivocally guided by a philosophy rooted in deep Respect for Life. Preparedness, proactiveness, and high-quality care backed by world-class technology form the foundation of how we serve people, especially in moments where health, endurance, and safety converge.

The association reflects our continued engagement with the community, our focus on safety in sport, and our role in supporting holistic health and long-term wellbeing.”

Further elaborating on race-day preparedness, Dr. Rahul Pandit, Chair of Critical Care at Reliance Foundation Hospital & all Reliance Foundation Healthcare Initiatives and Medical Director, said, “As the medical partner for the Tata Mumbai Marathon, our priority is runner safety. We have reviewed the entire route and implemented comprehensive, world-class medical and anti-inflammatory coverage to ensure every participant is cared for and crosses the finish line safely. This includes three ICU-manned medical base camps with six ICU beds each, ambulances staffed by ICU-trained emergency specialists, and medic bikers equipped with AEDs who will act as mobile spotters across the race route and spectator areas. In total, over 450 medical professionals will be deployed to support the marathon to the best of our ability.”

Medical facilities on race day include:

16 medical stations on the route

3 Medical Base Camps – 2 at the Half Marathon finish line (OCS Chowki) and 1 at the Dream Run finish (near Metro Theatre)

6 Mini Medical Camps stationed at Azad Maidan, Bombay Gymkhana, Cross Maidan, CWD/SCR Tent, Mahim Reti Bunder, and the CSMT start–finish line 25 ACLS ambulances.

FACILITIES ON-COURSE & IN-STADIA

Bisleri, the event’s Hydration Partner, will provide 16 water stations along the route and 3 post-finish water stations, with a total of 2,17,000 litres of water on course.

FAST&UP will have 9 drink stations and 2 gel stations along the route.

Snickers will have 3 stations.

There will be 2 Red Bull stations on the route.

Additionally:

8 Elite Drink Stations

5 orange & salt stations

5 cool sponge stations

30 chemical loo stations

2 mist zones

1 Procam mist zone

WORK FORCE IN ACTION

Policemen on Duty: 3,700+

Security Guards: 900+

Volunteers: 7,250+ (including 250+ Mumbai Dabbawalas & 260+ NCC)

SPECIAL AQUA LINE METRO AND SHUTTLE SERVICE

Tejas Mishra, Senior DGM (Operations), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said, “With the Aqua Line now operational, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is honoured to support the Tata Mumbai Marathon with special early -morning metro services for participants. Trains will operate from Aarey Metro Station and Cuffe Parade, transporting runners to key start points—Siddhivinayak for the half marathon and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for the full marathon—with the first service from Aarey at 4:30 a.m. and the 10K service from Cuffe Parade at 4:50 a.m. Regular services will commence at 5:55 a.m. and continue through the day to ensure smooth post-race travel.”

RUN CLUBS EXTEND THEIR SUPPORT

For the landmark 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, 29 run clubs will actively manage support stations and cheering zones. Over 550 runner volunteers from across India will elevate the energy and

atmosphere on race day. Notably, 15 run clubs are from outside Mumbai, representing 10 different cities.

Run clubs volunteering include:

Running Roadies, Striders, Zipper Club, Chennai Runners, Strong and Fit Satara, Nayak Fitness Academy, Let’s Celebrate Fitness, ActivNRG Athletic Club, Ahilyanagar Cycling Club, CYRUNS, Tapi Runners, Mira Bhayandar Runners, Amdavad Distance Runners, Fitness First India, Kalyan Dombivli Runners, Stride With GB, Running for Happiness, Runners Academy, Mumbai Road Runners, RunXtreme, Bavdhan Brigade, Hyderabad Running Society, Lokhandwala Running Club, Super Sikh Runners, Dharavi Runners Club, JJs Running, Tilak Nagar Running Club, Pune Running, and You Inspire Run Club.

100% WASTE-MANAGED EVENT

The Tata Mumbai Marathon is committed to delivering a socially inclusive, environmentally responsible, and sustainable mass participation event, in line with World Athletics Sustainability Guidelines and local environmental regulations.

Homiyar Mistry, Vice President BCDAA & Selection Committee Chairman of MAA, said, “This is also supported by the technical framework of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, with close to 100 technical auditors stationed across various points to ensure that every runner is accurately tracked and that the integrity of the race is never compromised. The process combines automated systems and manual verification, with auditors deployed at designated intervals and supported by detailed manual checklists. Audits are carried out at 8 to 9 checkpoints where runner bib numbers are manually recorded, including four checkpoints for the half marathon. Once runners finish, rankings are cross-verified against these records and supported by photographic evidence, and final results are released only after both systems align and agree on the data before being formally accepted and published on the home web platform.”

Vivek Singh, Joint Managing Director, Procam International, said, “At the Tata Mumbai Marathon, progress is intentional. Overcoming complex logistical and operational challenges, including delivering enhanced medical preparedness with Reliance Foundation Hospital as our medical partner, reflects our uncompromising focus on safety and world-class standards. The inclusion of the Coastal Road, made possible by the exceptional support of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and the Mumbai Police, adds a truly iconic dimension to the race. With runners from across India and over 68 countries, the marathon once again brings Mumbai alive and showcases the spirit and soul of the city.”

Waste & Resource Management

TMM 2026 will continue to be a Zero Waste to Landfill and 100% waste-managed event

Waste will be segregated at source into dry, wet, and reject waste across all venues, expo areas, and along the race route

Large, manned waste pods will be deployed at key locations

Organic waste will be composted through authorised partners

Recyclables will be sent to certified recyclers

Detailed waste data will be captured and shared post-event

Reduction of Single-use Materials

Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) encouraged

Bibs distributed without plastic covers

Reusable or paper-based bags for race kits

Digital platforms prioritised

Reuse & Circular Economy Initiatives

Branding materials repurposed by partner NGOs

Excess water reused

Surplus food redistributed

Sustainable Mobility

Low-carbon transport promoted

Optimised operational transport

Air Quality & Environmental Monitoring

Enhanced road hygiene

Dust suppression and misting

Real-time coordination with civic agencies

Coastal route advantage

LIVE TELECAST

Race-day proceedings will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1 HD from 6:30 am onwards.