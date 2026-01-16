BMC Elections 2026: BJP's Priti Satam Secures Victory In Ward 52; Check Results For Other Goregoan Seats

X

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party has secured victory in Goregaon’s Ward No. 52. The incumbent corporator of the ward, Priti Satam, has won the seat. Gadhave Supriya Sandip was the candidate of the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS candidate and Swati Eknath Sangle was the Congress candidate for the seat.

In Goregoan's ward number 50, BJP candidate Rajput Pratapsingh has reportedly been declared the winner. He secured 10,274 votes. His closest rival was Tanvi Rao of the Shiv Sena (UBT) who secured 7,740 votes.

In Goregoan's ward number 50 Varsha Swapnil Tembwalkar of the Shiv Sena has secured victory. Aarti Sachin Chauhan had contested as the NCP (SP) candidate and Rekha Dilip Singh was the Congress candidate from the seat.