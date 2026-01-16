Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: BJP-Led Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark With Lead In 118 Seats, Thackeray Alliance Ahead In 69 Seats

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Mumbai: The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, has taken a lead in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2025, currently leading in over 100 seats. The alliance has secured a majority in the 227-member civic body, according to the latest trends from vote counting.

According to early trends, the Mahayuti alliance is leading in 118 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark, while the Thackeray brothers' alliance is currently leading in 69 seats.

Which seats has Mahayuti won so far?

According to results declared as of 1.15 pm, Mahayuti has won in 18 seats so far, of which the BJP won 14 seats while Shinde's Sena secured a win in 4 seats. Speaking of the Thackeray alliance, Sena UBT has won 8 seats so far, while the MNS has yet to open its account in the civic poll. Additionally, one seat was won by an Independent or other candidate.

In Ward 135 in Mankhurd, BJP’s Navnath Ban emerged victorious. The win is being seen as a key win as the ward is largely Muslim-dominated, giving a boost to the saffron party. Among other BMC ward winners, Shivanand Shetty won from Ward 9. Ward 19 was won by Prakash Tawde (BJP), while Deepak Tawde (BJP) emerged victorious in Ward 20. Geeta Bhandari (UBT) won Ward 32, and Siddarth Sharma (BJP) secured Ward 36.

In Ward 50, Vikram Rajput (BJP) won, while Varsha Tembelkar (Shiv Sena) claimed victory in Ward 51, and Krishna Parkar (BJP) emerged victorious in Ward 87. Anil Kokil (Shiv Sena) secured Ward 204, Ajay Patil (BJP) won Ward 214, and Santosh Dhole (BJP) emerged victorious in Ward 215.

Voting for 227 BMC wards was held on January 15. Around one crore people cast their votes. The results of all the votes will be declared by this evening. Meanwhile, exit polls predicted a clear and decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/