 BMC Elections 2026 Poll of Polls Results: 5 Pollsters Predict Mahayuti Victory In Mumbai, BJP-Shinde's Sena To Lead Civic Body
Exit polls for Mumbai’s 2026 BMC elections indicate a strong win for the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and RPI, projected to secure 127 seats. Shiv Sena UBT and MNS are expected to win 70 seats, while Congress–VBA may get 22 seats and others around 8. Voting concluded today across all 227 seats, marking the end of four years without a civic body.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
Mumbai: The spotlight has shifted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Exit Poll Results 2026 as voting for all 227 seats across Mumbai city concluded today, January 15. According to five major exit polls, including CNN-News18’s JVC, Axis My India, ABP Majha’s DV Research, Saam TV, and Lokshahi, predicted a landslide victory for the Mahayuti alliance. The Mahayuti in Mumbai consisted of the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Republican Party of India (RPI).

Poll of Polls Results

Taking an average of all the five exit polls, the Mahayuti is projected to win 127 seats, while the Sena UBT and MNS, consisting of the Thackeray brothers is expected to win 70 seats. The Congress-VBA alliance is expected to win about 22 seats, while others are expected to secure around 8 seats.

What did the Exit Polls Predict?

CNN-News18 JVC Exit Poll: Mahayuti (138 seats), UBT + MNS (59 seats); Congress–VBA (23) seats; Others (7 seats).

Axis My India: Mahayuti (131–151 seats), Thackeray alliance (58–68 seats); Congress–VBA (12–16 seats), Others (6-12).

ABP News–DV Research: Mahayuti (107–122 seats), Sena (UBT) + MNS (68–83 seats), Congress–VBA (18–25 seats); NCP Ajit Pawar (2–4 seats); Others (8–15 seats).

Saam TV: BJP (84 seats), Shiv Sena (35 seats), Sena UBT (65 Seats), MNS (10 seats), Congress–VBA (23 seats), Ajit Pawar's NCP (3 seats), NCP-SP (2 seats), Others (3 seats).

Lokshahi:

How many seats were the political parties contesting?

In Mumbai, the BJP is contesting 137 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90, while the NCP is fighting separately on 94 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 163 candidates, the MNS 52, the Congress 143 and the VBA 46 in the city.

The polling marked the end of nearly four years without an elected civic body in Mumbai. In the 2026 BMC polls, a total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of about 1700 candidates.

