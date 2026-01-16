BMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 began at 10 am on Friday. As per the latest trends, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, is inching closer to the majority mark of 114 seats. So far, Mahayuti candidates are ahead in over 100 seats.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the polls in alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP). The Congress is contesting the polls without any alliance.
Here Is The List Of Candidates Winning/Leading:
Ward 2 – Tejashwi Ghosalkar, BJP
Ward 19 – Prakash Tawde, BJP
Ward 20 – Deepak Tawde, BJP
Ward 32 – Geeta Bhandari, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma, BJP
Ward 50 – Vikram Rajput, BJP
Ward 51 – Varsha Tembelkar, Shiv Sena
Ward 60 – Meghna Kakade, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward 87 – Krishna Parkar, BJP
Ward 103 – Hetal Gala, BJP
Ward 107 – Neel Kirit Somaiya, BJP
Ward 123 – Sunil More, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward 124 – Shakina Shaikh, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward 135 – Navnath Ban, BJP
Ward 156 – Ashwini Matekar, Shiv Sena
Ward 157 – Asha Tavde, BJP
Ward 163 – Shaila Lande, Shiv Sena
Ward 165 – Ashraf Azmi, Congress
Ward 182 – Milind Vaidya, Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward 183 – Asha Kale, Congress
Ward 193 – Hemangi Vardikar
Ward 201 – Iram Siddiqui, Others
Ward 204 – Anil Kokid, Shiv Sena
Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande, BJP
Ward 214 – Ajay Patil, BJP
Ward 215 – Santosh Dhole, BJP
Ward 200 - Urmila Panchal- Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward 4 - Ashwini Matekar - Shiv Sena
Ward 157 - Dr. Sarita Mhaske - Shiv Sena (UBT)
Ward 134 - Mehajabin Atiq Ahmad Khan - AIMIM
Voting for 227 BMC wards was held on January 15. Around one crore people cast their votes. The results of all the votes will be declared by this evening. Meanwhile, exit polls predicted a clear and decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance.
The total voter turnout for the BMC elections was 52.94 per cent. However, in 2017, the maximum city recorded its highest participation in the last five election cycles, with turnout rising to 55.23 per cent.