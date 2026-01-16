 BMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory
BMC Election Results 2026 Winners List: Check Ward-Wise Names Of Candidates Who Secured Victory

Vote counting for the 2026 BMC elections began Friday morning, with early trends showing the BJP–Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti alliance is leading in over 100 wards and nearing the 114-seat majority mark. Polling for 227 wards was held on January 15 with a 52.94% turnout. Exit polls predicted a Mahayuti victory, and final results are due by evening.

Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 began at 10 am on Friday. As per the latest trends, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena, is inching closer to the majority mark of 114 seats. So far, Mahayuti candidates are ahead in over 100 seats.

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the polls in alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP). The Congress is contesting the polls without any alliance.

Here Is The List Of Candidates Winning/Leading:

Ward 2 – Tejashwi Ghosalkar, BJP

Ward 19 – Prakash Tawde, BJP

Ward 20 – Deepak Tawde, BJP

Ward 32 – Geeta Bhandari, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma, BJP

Ward 50 – Vikram Rajput, BJP

Ward 51 – Varsha Tembelkar, Shiv Sena

Ward 60 – Meghna Kakade, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 87 – Krishna Parkar, BJP

Ward 103 – Hetal Gala, BJP

Ward 107 – Neel Kirit Somaiya, BJP

Ward 123 – Sunil More, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 124 – Shakina Shaikh, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 135 – Navnath Ban, BJP

Ward 156 – Ashwini Matekar, Shiv Sena

Ward 157 – Asha Tavde, BJP

Ward 163 – Shaila Lande, Shiv Sena

Ward 165 – Ashraf Azmi, Congress

Ward 182 – Milind Vaidya, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 183 – Asha Kale, Congress

Ward 193 – Hemangi Vardikar

Ward 201 – Iram Siddiqui, Others

Ward 204 – Anil Kokid, Shiv Sena

Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande, BJP

Ward 214 – Ajay Patil, BJP

Ward 215 – Santosh Dhole, BJP

Ward 200 - Urmila Panchal- Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 200- Urmila Panchal- Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 4 - Ashwini Matekar - Shiv Sena

Ward 157 - Dr. Sarita Mhaske - Shiv Sena (UBT)

Ward 134 - Mehajabin Atiq Ahmad Khan - AIMIM

Voting for 227 BMC wards was held on January 15. Around one crore people cast their votes. The results of all the votes will be declared by this evening. Meanwhile, exit polls predicted a clear and decisive victory for the Mahayuti alliance.

