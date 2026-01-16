 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh's Son Haiderali Shaikh Wins From Malad's Ward Number 34
Congress won Malad West’s Ward 34 with Haiderali Aslam Shaikh, son of MLA Aslam Shaikh, defeating BJP’s John Denis and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Vikas Dashpute. Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Gita Kiran Bhandari won Ward 32, while BJP’s Siddharth Shrikant Sharma secured victory in Ward 36, marking mixed results across Malad.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Mumbai: The Congress has secured victory in Malad West’s Ward No. 34. Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh’s son, Haiderali Aslam Shaikh, has won the seat. John Denis was the BJP candidate, while Vikas Dashpute represented the Shiv Sena (UBT). Vijay Sudhakar Mahadik was the Shiv Sena candidate in the ward.

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Gita Kiran Bhandari has won from Malad's ward number 32. The Shiv Sena candidate form the seat is Manali Ajit Bhandari and the Congress candidate is Serina Zico Kini.

BJP'S Siddharth Shrikant Sharma has won from Malad's ward 36. Prashant Shantaram Mahadik is the MNS candidate from the seat and Sanjay Bharat Nagrecha is the Congress candidate.

