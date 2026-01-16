 BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Gap Between Vote Counting & TV Projections, Questions Discrepancy
Counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections remains underway as of 6.25 pm, even as television channels project outcomes for over two hundred wards. Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the projections, sharing figures that show a fragmented and neck to neck contest across parties, with several wards still too close to call.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
As counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections continues, early projections flashed by television 'newstainment' channels have triggered sharp debate across political circles and social media. Several channels have already put out numbers suggesting results in over two hundred wards, even though counting in many constituencies has either not begun or remains at a very early stage.

The gap between what is being shown on television screens and what is unfolding at counting centres has raised questions about how such sweeping tallies are being arrived at, especially when several wards are witnessing extremely close contests.

Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags Discrepancy

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi drew attention to the issue through a post on X, calling it surprising that figures for more than two hundred wards were being circulated while counting was incomplete in many areas. She pointed out that the race across the city remains neck to neck and far from settled.

Her remarks have resonated with party workers and political watchers tracking ward wise trends, many of whom say that margins continue to shift as counting progresses.

Numbers Shared as of 6.25 pm

Alongside her post, Chaturvedi shared figures reflecting the status of the count as of 6.25 pm. According to the numbers posted, the Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in sixty seven wards. The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction was ahead in 55, while the Congress had leads in 14 wards.

The Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena faction was leading in 18 wards. Among other parties, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena was ahead in 5 wards. The NCP Ajit Pawar faction stood at two, the NCP Sharad Pawar faction at one, AIMIM at seven, and the Samajwadi Party at two.

The spread of these numbers underlines the fragmented nature of the contest.

article-image

Close Fights Shape the Narrative

With multiple parties in the fray and margins remaining slim in several wards, the BMC election is shaping up to be one of the most closely fought civic contests in recent years. The sharp contrast between early television projections and evolving ward level trends has also reignited discussion around the growing influence of televised narratives during election counts.

As counting continues, the final picture remains open, with every round expected to play a decisive role in shaping Mumbai’s next civic leadership.

