BMC Elections 2026 Results | 'Jai Shri Ram': BJP's Nitesh Rane Shares Video Mocking Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya After Saffron Party Emerges Largest In Mumbai

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane emerged as one of the most vocal leaders reacting to the outcome, launching sharp and controversial attacks on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray, following the declaration of results for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The BMC elections, held for 227 seats, did not hand any single party a clear majority of 114 seats. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead to become the single largest party in Mumbai with 99 seats, while the Shiv Sena UBT was restricted to 63 seats. The results came as part of a broader trend across Maharashtra, where the BJP-led Mahayuti secured victories in nearly 26 of the 29 municipal corporations that went to polls.

Nitesh Rane Mocks Uddhav-Aaditya Thackeray

As the results became clear, Nitesh Rane took to social media to celebrate the BJP’s performance in Mumbai. He shared a 22-second video on X in which he was seen laughing loudly while taking a jibe at Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. In the video, Rane mockingly said, “Uddhavji ani penguin la… Jai Shri Ram,” (Jai Shri Ram to Uddhavji and Penguin) a remark that quickly went viral and sparked political backlash.

Speaking to the media later, Rane continued his aggressive tone, crediting the BJP’s success to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and senior leader Ravindra Chavan. “Under their leadership, we are fully prepared to install our mayor in municipal corporations across Maharashtra,” he said, as quoted by TV9 Marathi.

Rane also thanked voters for supporting the Mahayuti alliance and claimed that the civic poll results had delivered a strong political message statewide. His comments, however, included several controversial statements targeting the Sena UBT, further intensifying tensions in the post-election political climate.

