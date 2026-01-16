 BMC Elections 2026 Results: Ward 157 Backs ‘Decency’ As Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sarita Mhaske Defeats BJP’s Asha Tayde After Dance Controversy
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Ward 157 Backs ‘Decency’ As Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sarita Mhaske Defeats BJP’s Asha Tayde After Dance Controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Dr. Sarita Mhaske defeated BJP’s Asha Tayde in Mumbai’s Chandivali–Powai ward 157 by 1,803 votes. Tayde’s campaign was hit by controversy over an “indecent” dance event, while Mhaske’s pledge against illegal hoardings resonated with voters.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Dr. Sarita Mhaske celebrates her victory over BJP’s Asha Tayde in Chandivali–Powai ward 157 of the BMC elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 16: In a symbolic verdict for civic decency, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Asha Tayde (48) from Ward No. 157, whose campaign was embroiled in a controversy over an “indecent” dance performance, lost the election to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Dr Sarita Mhaske (39), who had pledged against putting up illegal hoardings.

Vote margin

Ward No. 157, which covers parts of Chandivali and Powai, saw Mhaske receiving 14,749 votes, while her primary opponent, Tayde, received 12,946 votes, securing a decisive lead of 1,803 votes.

Campaign controversy

The electoral battle for the ward took a sharp turn early in the campaigning phase when Tayde, the wife of former two-term corporator Ishwar Tayde, found herself at the centre of a political firestorm after a video of a dance performance by a female dancer to the song Laila Main Laila at her campaign event went viral.

The act was widely criticised by opposition parties and local resident groups as “vulgar” and “inappropriate” for a political platform. Highlighting that the “indecent” dance was performed in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar’s idols, political opponents condemned the act.

Contrasting campaign approaches

In stark contrast to the flashy and controversial events of her opponent, Mhaske, a homeopathy doctor, gained widespread support after she publicly pledged not to put up a single illegal hoarding or banner, a move that resonated with residents tired of the city’s visual clutter.

Mhaske, who contested the previous BMC poll from the same area on a Congress ticket and had come close to victory, managed to reverse her fortunes this year. She had lost by a small margin against Akanksha Shetye, who is also related to Ishwar Tayde. Notably, Shetye also contested the election this year from Ward No. 158 but was defeated.

Also Watch:

Political analysis

Political observers suggest that the result in Ward No. 157 is a microcosm of a larger trend in Mumbai’s civic politics. “Voters are no longer swayed just by high-decibel entertainment or party muscle. The combination of the dance controversy and Mhaske’s stance against illegal banners created a narrative of decency versus disorder that the BJP could not overcome,” said a local political analyst.

