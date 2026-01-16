 Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹84 Lakh In Fake Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered
Maharashtra Cyber Fraud: 52-Year-Old Nagpur Man Duped Of ₹84 Lakh In Fake Crypto Trading Scam; Case Registered

A 52-year-old man from Nagpur was cheated of over Rs 84 lakh in a fake cryptocurrency trading scam after being befriended by a woman on Facebook. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Nagpur man loses Rs 84 lakh in a fake cryptocurrency trading scam after being lured through Facebook | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 16: A 52-year-old man fell prey to scammers and lost over Rs 84 lakh in a cryptocurrency trading fraud.

How the scam unfolded

According to the police, the complainant hails from Nagpur. On October 14, he received a Facebook request from an unknown woman. The two began chatting regularly over Facebook Messenger. Later, the woman informed the complainant about cryptocurrency trading and claimed that he could earn huge profits in a short time.

She told the complainant that she had been doing cryptocurrency trading for the past two years and had earned huge profits. She also shared screenshots of her earnings with the complainant over WhatsApp to gain his trust. After the complainant agreed to trade, the woman shared a web link with him and asked him to create a trading account.

Money transfers and false gains

Thereafter, every day the scammer shared UPI IDs and bank accounts of different beneficiaries and asked the complainant to transfer money to those accounts.

From November 3 to December 23, the complainant transferred over Rs 84 lakh to different beneficiary accounts. His total earnings in the trading account had reached Rs 2.36 crore, police said.

Withdrawal blocked

However, when the complainant tried to withdraw his money, his requests were repeatedly denied. He then confronted the scammers, who initially asked him to pay more money to release his earnings and later began giving evasive replies.

Realising that he had been duped, the complainant approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

Case registered

A case has been registered under Sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), and 340 (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.

