 'Thank you, Maharashtra!': PM Modi Hails NDA's Stellar Performance In Civic Polls
As trends indicate a strong lead for the NDA alliance in municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Maharashtra’s electorate, saying the results show strong public faith in the government’s performance and development vision. He praised party workers and supporters and called the trend a positive sign for future governance in Maharashtra.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 16, expressed gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and hailed the Mahayuti performance across the 29 municipal corporations.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “Thank you, Maharashtra! The enthusiastic people of the state have blessed the NDA's agenda of public welfare and good governance. The results of various municipal corporation elections show that the bond between the NDA and the people of Maharashtra has become even stronger.”

Expressing his heartfelt wishes to the party workers, Prime Minister added that the election outcomes reflect both the experience of the NDA’s governance and its vision for development, which have resonated with the citizens. "This mandate will give greater momentum to progress and is a celebration of the glorious culture connected with the state," he added.

Mahayuti's performance in Mumbai & Other States

According to the latest trend, the BJP and Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti have gone well past the halfway mark in the BMC polls, leading on 125 of 227. The BJP is also set to emerge as the largest party in India's richest municipality, with 96 seats. Its alliance partner, Shinde's Shiv Sena, is leading in 29 seats. On the other hand, the Thackeray brothers are leading in 70 seats, with Shiv Sena (UBT) gaining 62 seats and MNS nine.

In Pune, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar faced a massive setback as the BJP is leading on 90 seats with its alliance partner Shiv Sena at two, while Ajit Pawar, who left the Mahayuti to unite the two NCP factions, is leading on 20 seats. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP-Sena alliance is leading on 90 seats, while the NCP on 34 seats. Moreover, Mahayuti is also emerging well above the majority marks in Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Jalna and Vasai-Virar.

