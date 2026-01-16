 Pune Municipal Corporation Election Results: BJP Takes 3 Seats In Ward 1 (Kalas-Dhanori-Lohegaon), Splits Ward 33 (Khadakwasla-Shivne) With NCP-SP
In the Pune civic elections 2026, 3 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and one Nationalist Congress Party-led by Ajit Pawar faction candidate have won from Ward Number 1 (Kalas-Dhanori-Remaining Lohgeaon); while two candidates from the BJP and two from the Nationalist Congress Party-led by Sharad Pawar faction (NCP-SP) have won from Ward Number 33 (Khadakwasla-Shivne-Dhayari area).

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
As per the results declared for Ward No. 1, Ashwini Rahul Bhandare from the (BJP) has won from the ‘A’ seat, Sangita Sandeep Dangate from the (BJP) has won from the ‘B’ seat, Rekha Chandrakant Tingre from the (NCP) has won from the ‘C’ seat, and Anil Vasant Tingre from the (BJP) has won from the ‘D’ seat.

Moreover, in Ward Number 33, Khadakwasla-Shivne-Dhayari, Dhanashree Kolhe from the (BJP) has won from the ‘A’ seat, Anita Ingle from the (NCP-SP) has won from the ‘B’ seat, Subhash Nanekar from the (BJP) has won from the ‘C’ seat, and Kaka Chavan from the (NCP-SP) has won from the ‘D’ seat.

NCP-SP's Kaka Chavan won from Dhayari

Meanwhile, polling took place for a total of 163 seats, as two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap from Ward No. 35, were already elected unopposed.

Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Joint Commissioner of Police, said that overall polling in Pune on Thursday was peaceful, barring seven to eight complaints of money distribution and chaos at some polling booths over claims of bogus voting.

Poll officials said that 26 control units and 76 ballot units were replaced following technical glitches. The CUs and BUs were replaced swiftly, and the polling process continued, they added.

