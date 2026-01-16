Pune Election Results: Prashant Jagtap Gives Congress First Win, Defeats BJP's Abhijit Shivarkar | PTI

Congress has opened its account in Pune municipal corporation elections with the victory of recently inducted Prashant Jagtap by defeating BJP’s Abhijit Shivarkar, who had switched from Congress to BJP.

Prashant Jagtap contested the election from Ward No. 18 D; he won in a closely contested fight with Abhijit Shivarkar, who is the son of former Minister of State Balasaheb Shivarkar, and had switched from Congress to the BJP at the last moment. However, Jagtap's mother, Ratnaprabha Jagtap, has been defeated.

Meanwhile, the counting of the Pune municipal corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation election results is underway. The question of who will govern Pune and PCMC's municipal corporation will be clear by this Friday afternoon. The counting of votes has begun at 10 AM, and the first result is expected to be announced between 11 and 11:30 AM. The counting of votes across the city is likely to be completed by 3 to 3:30 PM.

Immediately after the voting ended, all the machines were sealed and moved to the strongroom at the counting centre. Strict security arrangements have been made at this location, and CCTV cameras have also been installed. The fate of the candidates, sealed inside the EVMs, will be revealed this morning, Friday.

For the Pune municipal corporation elections, 165 members will be elected from 41 wards. Of these, 40 wards are four-member constituencies, and one ward is a five-member constituency. Fifteen election officers have been appointed for this election, one for each regional office.

Accordingly, the municipal corporation has announced the details of the vote counting. After ensuring that the voting machines are sealed in the presence of party representatives, the further process will begin. First, the postal ballots have been counted. After that, the counting of votes from the EVMs is underway.