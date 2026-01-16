Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar From Prabhadevi G/South Ward No 194

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena candidate Samadhan Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena) has lost from his stronghold in G/South Ward 194. UBT candidate Nishikant Govind Shinde won from the ward with 15235 votes, while Sarvankar secured 14191 votes and lost by a margin of 582. The ward comprises areas such as Prabhadevi and Lower Parel, where a fierce battle was fought between Samadhan Sarvankar and UBT candidate Nishikant Govind Shinde.

Who were contesting from Ward 194?

Samadhan Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena) was contesting against Pawar Pooja Vijay (Congress), Nishikant Govind Shinde (Sena UBT), and Shankar alias Ashok Gujarati (Swami) (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi).

Who had won in the 2017 BMC Polls from Ward No 194?

In the 2017 BMC polls, Samadhan Sarvankar, who was part of the undivided Shiv Sena, had won from Ward No 194 with 8623 votes in a tough battle with Independent candidate Mahesh Sawant, who had secured 8364. MNS candidate Santosh Dhuri secured 6684 votes while BJP candidate Suryakant Dhavale got 5112 votes.

All you need to know about Samadhan Sarvankar

Samadhan Sarvankar, the son of former MLA Sada Sarvankar, had reported a significant increase in his declared assets ahead of the elections. According to his affidavit, Sarvankar declared assets worth Rs 46.59 crore, marking a sharp 394 per cent rise from the Rs 9.43 crore he reported in 2017. Moreover, Sarvankar has also been in the spotlight recently after he married Marathi actress Tejaswini Lonari.

Speaking of Nishikant Shinde, he is the brother of MLA Sunil Shinde. When Sunil Shinde earlier vacated his Worli Assembly seat for Aditya Thackeray, he was later nominated to the Legislative Council. Ahead of the civic polls, there were also intense seat-sharing negotiations between Sena UBT and MNS over Wards 192 and 194. However, as part of the final agreement, Ward 192 was allotted to the MNS while Ward 194 was given to Shinde.

