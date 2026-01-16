Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Huge Blow For Arun Gawli's Akhil Bharatiya Sena As Yogita Gawli Loses To BJP's Rohidas Lokhande In 1st-Time Contest |

Mumbai: In a major upset in the Mumbai BMC Elections 2026, Arun Gawli’s Akhil Bharatiya Sena suffered a setback as Yogita Gawli lost her maiden electoral contest to BJP candidate Rohidas Lokhande.

Lokhande, who was contesting the ward where his wife Surekha had earlier served as corporator, managed to secure a decisive victory, ending Yogita Gawli’s first attempt at entering civic politics.

BJP candidate Rohidas Lokhande wins in ward 207 |

Who Was contesting in Ward 207?

Yogita Gawli-Waghmare was contesting against Lokhande Rohidas Madhukar (BJP), Pednekar Surekha Charudatt (Congress), Shalaka Dilip Harayan (MNS), Mohammad Shakil Qureshi (Samajwadi Party), Chandrashekhar Ashok Kande (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi) and several other Independent candidates, including Amit Shamrao Kumbhirkar, Deshmukh Rohit Sarjerao, Nitin Govind Vyas, and Dr Mayuri Santosh Shinde.

Geeta Gawli Declared Assets

Yogita Gawali has declared assets of Rs 3.65 crore, including Rs 1.19 crore in movable assets.

Who won in 2017?

In 2017, Yogita's aunt, Vandana Gawli, had contested from Ward no 207. Though she had won from Ward No 207 in the 2012 BMC polls, in 2017, she lost to BJP candidate Surekha Rohidas Lokhande. Lokhande had secured 6005 votes, followed by the undivided Shiv Sena with 5962 votes. Vandana Gawli came third as she secured 5661 votes.

BMC Polls 2026

Polling for the BMC elections was conducted on Thursday, January 15, with voter turnout recorded at 52.94 percent, marking a lower participation compared to the 2017 BMC polls. In the 2017 BMC polls, Mumbai had recorded its highest voter turnout since 1992, with a total voting percentage of 55.28 per cent. The voting turnout in 2012 was 44.75 per cent, 46.05 per cent in 2007, 42.05 per cent in 2002, 44.36 per cent in 1997 and 49.14 per cent in 1992.



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/