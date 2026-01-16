Jalna Civic Poll 2026: Gauri Lankesh Murder Case Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins As Independent Candidate |

Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist activist Gauri Lankesh, has won the Jalna Municipal Corporation election from Ward 13 in Maharashtra. Contesting as an independent candidate, Pangarkar defeated Bharatiya Janata Party nominees in a closely watched contest that has already sparked widespread debate across political and civil society circles.

Notably, the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena did not field a candidate in this ward, leaving the BJP as Pangarkar’s principal electoral opponent. His victory has brought renewed focus on the intersection of criminal allegations and electoral politics in the state.

A chequered political journey

Pangarkar is no stranger to local politics. He served as a member of the Jalna Municipal Council between 2001 and 2006 when the Shiv Sena was still united. However, after being denied a party ticket in later years, he moved away from the Sena and, in 2011, aligned himself with the right wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

Ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Pangarkar briefly joined the Shiv Sena once again. His induction, however, was soon put on hold following strong public opposition and criticism from activists and journalists, who raised concerns over his alleged involvement in the Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Lingering shadow of a high profile case

The murder of Gauri Lankesh in 2017 had triggered nationwide outrage and intense discussions on freedom of expression, secularism and rising intolerance. Pangarkar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad in 2018 for his alleged role in the case, as well as in connection with the seizure of crude bombs and weapons across different parts of the state.

Although he was granted bail in 2024, the legal proceedings are still ongoing, and the case continues to cast a long shadow over his public life.