Eight-Year Bonded Labour Ordeal Ends In Bhiwandi After Activists' Intervention

Palghar: In a significant action against bonded labour, activists of the Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana have successfully rescued a Katkari tribal youth who was allegedly forced to work in inhuman conditions at a brick kiln in Bhiwandi taluka for the past eight years.

The rescued worker, Dinesh Suresh Bhoir (26), belonging to the Katkari Scheduled Tribe, was reportedly held in bonded labour at a brick kiln owned by Kalpesh Suryakant Patil after accepting an advance payment of ₹75,000. What began as an advance allegedly turned into years of economic exploitation, mental harassment and physical abuse.

According to the complaint, Bhoir was subjected to repeated assaults and intimidation. The kiln owner allegedly harassed him further by repeatedly calling and threatening his wife, pushing Bhoir into extreme distress and reportedly driving him to the brink of suicide.

Swift Action by Activists

Upon receiving information about the incident, Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana General Secretary Navnath Bhoye and Katkari youth activist Mrunali Pawar immediately intervened and approached the Ganeshpuri Police. The organisation demanded strict legal action after a spot verification of the situation.

Following an on-site inquiry and verification of evidence, including call recordings provided by the victim, the police registered a case late on January 15 against the brick kiln owner.

The police have booked the accused under multiple stringent provisions, including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023: Sections 115(2), 352, 351(2); Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989: Sections 3(2)(va), 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976: Sections 16, 17 and 18.

Commitment to Rehabilitation

“This is the first bonded labourer freed by our organisation, but we will not stop at the rescue alone,” said Bhumiputra Elgar Sanghatana President Pramod Pawar and Executive President Sunil Lone. “We are committed to pursuing the matter with the government to ensure Bhoir’s proper rehabilitation and complete legal justice. Our stand is clear—wherever exploitation, violence and bonded labour exist, we will ensure the law takes its course.”

They clarified that the case was registered not merely over the advance amount, but due to proven exploitation and abuse. While the organisation supports honest local brick kiln operators, it will take firm action wherever labourers are subjected to violence or forced labour.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Ganeshpuri Sub-Divisional Police Officer.

