BJP's Tajinder Bagga Sends Ras Malai To Uddhav, Aaditya & Raj Thackeray After Mahayuti Sweeps BMC Elections 2026

Mumbai: The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is currently leading in 125 out of 227 seats in the BMC elections, while the Shiv Sena UBT–MNS alliance is leading in 70 seats. As celebrations begin in the Mahayuti camp, BJP’s Tajinder Bagga has taken a dig at the Thackeray brothers. Bagga shared an e-receipt of a Ras Malai order, which he said he had sent for Raj, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray at Matoshree.

"Ideological differences will always exist, but the Thackerays are not our enemies. Ordered 3 Ras Malai at Matoshree for Uddhav Saheb Thackeray, Raj Thackeray & Aditya Thackeray. Hope you enjoy it," he said, attaching the screenshot on X.

During Campaigning in Mumbai’s western suburbs, Annamalai had said, “Bombay is not a city of Maharashtra. It is an international city.”

Raj Thackeray, while addressing a massive rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar, launched a sharp political attack on Annamalai, accusing him of questioning Mumbai’s identity and fuelling a larger conspiracy to detach the city from Maharashtra. Thackeray mockingly referred to the BJP leader as ‘Rasmalai’.