 BMC Elections 2026: Meet Ameet Bhaskar Satam, BJP’s Mumbai President, Under Whose Leadership Saffron Party Aims To Get Its First-Ever Mayor
Early trends in the BMC Elections 2026 show BJP leading in 93 seats and ally Shiv Sena (Shinde) in 28, indicating the Mahayuti may form the civic body and secure BJP’s first Mumbai mayor. The performance is credited to CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam’s leadership.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 02:56 PM IST
BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Vote counting for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is underway, with early trends indicating a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to trends available till 2:30 pm, the BJP is leading in 93 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is ahead in 28 seats. The numbers suggest that the BJP-led Mahayuti could be on course to secure control of the civic body, potentially paving the way for the party’s first-ever mayor in Mumbai.

The party’s performance is being attributed to the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP’s Mumbai president Ameet Bhaskar Satam. In an interview with the Free Press Journal on January 12, Satam had said there is a growing sentiment, especially among young voters, that Mumbai has witnessed visible transformation over the last 11 years. He cited infrastructure projects such as Atal Setu, Metro corridors, the Coastal Road, expanded CCTV surveillance and redevelopment initiatives, while also alleging long-term misgovernance and corruption in the BMC under previous administrations.

Who Is Ameet Satam?

Satam, a three-time MLA from Andheri West, is regarded as a young and dynamic leader who has risen through the ranks without any political lineage. A former Tata Group professional, he began his political career as one of the youngest corporators in the BMC. He holds a BA in Political Science and Sociology and an MMS in Human Resource Management.

With deep knowledge of civic issues and organisational experience, Satam has emerged as a key face of the BJP’s Mumbai campaign, as the party eyes a historic mandate in the country’s financial capital.

