 'Jai Shree Mahakal': Team India Star Player Virat Kohli Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; VIDEO
In the run-up to the crucial third One Day International between India and New Zealand, former India captain and batting great Virat Kohli visited the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to seek divine blessings before the high-stakes match at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

Team India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli was heard chanting “Jai Shree Mahakal” as he offered prayers at the iconic Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain ahead of the third ODI between India and New Zealand. The moment was captured on video and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Kohli visited the temple during the early hours and participated in the sacred rituals with deep devotion. In the viral video, the former India captain can be clearly heard saying “Jai Shree Mahakal” while folding his hands and seeking blessings from Lord Shiva, reflecting his strong spiritual beliefs.

Virat Kohli’s long and storied international career, highlighted by record-breaking run tallies, centuries, and leadership roles for India, has seen him engage with his spiritual side on various occasions. 

As India prepares for the intense series decider against New Zealand, Virat's temple visit underscored the blend of sport and spirituality that often accompanies Indian cricket’s biggest moments. 

'Is Gautam Gambhir Watching?': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Back-To-Back Phenomenal Knocks

Virat Kohli reminded everyone why he is still one of the most feared batters in Indian cricket, producing two masterful knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that instantly set social media ablaze. The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through crucial moments in both fixtures.

Kohli’s innings against Andhra Pradesh was vintage: tempo control, precise strike rotation, and the signature flurry of boundaries once he settled. Walking in under pressure, he built the innings brick by brick before accelerating ruthlessly in the final overs. The hundred, celebrated with his trademark intensity, felt like a statement.

Just days later, against Gujarat, Kohli showed another side of his game. He anchored the innings with a measured 77, turning potential trouble into calm assurance. Where the first knock showcased dominance, this one highlighted experience, absorbing pressure, choosing bowlers smartly, and finishing with authority.

As soon as clips and score updates surfaced, cricket fans took over X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums, praising Kohli’s hunger and discipline despite his already legendary career.

One viral reaction summed up the mood perfectly: “Is Gautam Gambhir watching?” The comment, echoed by several others, hinted at the ongoing cricket chatter about selection dynamics and future leadership directions in Indian cricket.

