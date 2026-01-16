Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; VIDEO

Image: PTI

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir recently visited the historic city of Ujjain, where he attended the revered Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The visit highlighted a moment of spiritual reflection for the former India opener, who has transitioned into a key leadership role in Indian cricket.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple holds immense religious significance, and the Bhasma Aarti is among its most distinctive rituals. Devotees from across the country and abroad gather to witness the ritual, which symbolizes the transient nature of life and the eternal presence of Shiva. Gambhir joined thousands of devotees in experiencing this centuries-old tradition.

Since taking on the role of head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gambhir has been in the spotlight for his straightforward approach and emphasis on mental strength and accountability. His visit to Mahakaleshwar is being viewed by many as a moment of inner grounding amid the pressures and expectations that come with leading one of the world’s most followed cricket teams.

Ujjain, one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities, has long been a center of spiritual learning and pilgrimage. High-profile visits such as Gambhir’s often draw renewed attention to the city’s cultural and religious heritage.

As Indian cricket enters a new phase under his guidance, Gambhir’s temple visit reflects a blend of personal faith and professional responsibility, an affirmation that leadership, whether in sport or life, often draws strength from moments of reflection and spiritual connection.

'Is Gautam Gambhir Watching?': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Back-To-Back Phenomenal Knocks

Virat Kohli reminded everyone why he is still one of the most feared batters in Indian cricket, producing two masterful knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that instantly set social media ablaze. The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through crucial moments in both fixtures.

Kohli’s innings against Andhra Pradesh was vintage: tempo control, precise strike rotation, and the signature flurry of boundaries once he settled. Walking in under pressure, he built the innings brick by brick before accelerating ruthlessly in the final overs. The hundred, celebrated with his trademark intensity, felt like a statement.

Just days later, against Gujarat, Kohli showed another side of his game. He anchored the innings with a measured 77, turning potential trouble into calm assurance. Where the first knock showcased dominance, this one highlighted experience, absorbing pressure, choosing bowlers smartly, and finishing with authority.

As soon as clips and score updates surfaced, cricket fans took over X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums, praising Kohli’s hunger and discipline despite his already legendary career.

One viral reaction summed up the mood perfectly: “Is Gautam Gambhir watching?” The comment, echoed by several others, hinted at the ongoing cricket chatter about selection dynamics and future leadership directions in Indian cricket.