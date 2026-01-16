 Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsTeam India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; VIDEO

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI; VIDEO

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir visited Ujjain and attended the sacred Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The visit marked a moment of spiritual reflection for the former opener. He joined devotees from across the country to witness the ancient ritual, symbolizing life’s transience and Lord Shiva’s eternal presence.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
Image: PTI

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir recently visited the historic city of Ujjain, where he attended the revered Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. The visit highlighted a moment of spiritual reflection for the former India opener, who has transitioned into a key leadership role in Indian cricket.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple holds immense religious significance, and the Bhasma Aarti is among its most distinctive rituals. Devotees from across the country and abroad gather to witness the ritual, which symbolizes the transient nature of life and the eternal presence of Shiva. Gambhir joined thousands of devotees in experiencing this centuries-old tradition.

Read Also
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
article-image
Read Also
'Krrish Ka Sunega Gaana?' Meme Song Played During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI In Rajkot? Here's What Viral...
article-image

Since taking on the role of head coach of the Indian cricket team, Gambhir has been in the spotlight for his straightforward approach and emphasis on mental strength and accountability. His visit to Mahakaleshwar is being viewed by many as a moment of inner grounding amid the pressures and expectations that come with leading one of the world’s most followed cricket teams.

Ujjain, one of Hinduism’s seven sacred cities, has long been a center of spiritual learning and pilgrimage. High-profile visits such as Gambhir’s often draw renewed attention to the city’s cultural and religious heritage.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Exit Polls Predict Clear Majority For Mahayuti Alliance
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026 Results: Exit Polls Predict Clear Majority For Mahayuti Alliance
Days After Kristy Scott Divorce, Desmond Scott Seen Kissing Mystery Woman In Viral Houston Bar Video
Days After Kristy Scott Divorce, Desmond Scott Seen Kissing Mystery Woman In Viral Houston Bar Video
From Empty Booths To Evening Rush: How Mumbai's BMC Elections 2026 Poll Day Unfolded
From Empty Booths To Evening Rush: How Mumbai's BMC Elections 2026 Poll Day Unfolded
'India & New York, Google's Culture Is Not The Same': Employee Highlights Massive Differences In Office Culture In Viral Video
'India & New York, Google's Culture Is Not The Same': Employee Highlights Massive Differences In Office Culture In Viral Video

As Indian cricket enters a new phase under his guidance, Gambhir’s temple visit reflects a blend of personal faith and professional responsibility, an affirmation that leadership, whether in sport or life, often draws strength from moments of reflection and spiritual connection.

'Is Gautam Gambhir Watching?': Netizens React As Virat Kohli Lights Up Vijay Hazare Trophy With Back-To-Back Phenomenal Knocks

Virat Kohli reminded everyone why he is still one of the most feared batters in Indian cricket, producing two masterful knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that instantly set social media ablaze. The former India captain first hammered a commanding 131 runs against Andhra Pradesh, and followed it up with a composed 77 against Gujarat, guiding his team through crucial moments in both fixtures.

Kohli’s innings against Andhra Pradesh was vintage: tempo control, precise strike rotation, and the signature flurry of boundaries once he settled. Walking in under pressure, he built the innings brick by brick before accelerating ruthlessly in the final overs. The hundred, celebrated with his trademark intensity, felt like a statement.

Just days later, against Gujarat, Kohli showed another side of his game. He anchored the innings with a measured 77, turning potential trouble into calm assurance. Where the first knock showcased dominance, this one highlighted experience, absorbing pressure, choosing bowlers smartly, and finishing with authority.

As soon as clips and score updates surfaced, cricket fans took over X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and fan forums, praising Kohli’s hunger and discipline despite his already legendary career.

One viral reaction summed up the mood perfectly: “Is Gautam Gambhir watching?” The comment, echoed by several others, hinted at the ongoing cricket chatter about selection dynamics and future leadership directions in Indian cricket.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Australian Open 2026: Ball Kid Collapses Mid-match As Players & Officials Quickly Step In To Provide...
Australian Open 2026: Ball Kid Collapses Mid-match As Players & Officials Quickly Step In To Provide...
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND...
Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Offers Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Ahead Of IND...
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore Glows Up In Blue As Team India Lands To A Roaring Welcome
India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Indore Glows Up In Blue As Team India Lands To A Roaring Welcome
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Move To Top Of Table With Big Win Over Falcon Risers Hyderabad;...
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Move To Top Of Table With Big Win Over Falcon Risers Hyderabad;...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 15, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 15, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...