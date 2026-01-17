Pune Grand Tour: Indian cyclist Surya Thathu Excited For Historic Race, Admits Country Needs To Do Better At Road Cycling

Indian cyclist Surya Thathu | X @surya_thathu

New Delhi: Ahead of the Pune Grand Tour 2026, Indian cyclist Surya Thathu expressed excitement on his participation in the race and what it means to the Indian cycling scene, which has its positives and negatives.

India will field its largest contingent of 12 riders for the first time, as Pune hosts the country's first-ever Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) accredited road race. The five-day race, scheduled from January 19 - 23, 2026, carries added weight for the peloton. For the Indian riders, the opportunity serves as preparation for Olympic goals, as it allows crucial points accumulation for qualification to the Olympic Games in 2028.

Speaking ahead of the race to media, Surya said, "It feels awesome, feels amazing and yeah it feels great to represent your own country at this big stage in your own country. It is a great opportunity for every cyclist in India you know if it's happening one time I guess I hope we all hope that it will happen again. This is the first time and it's a very big opportunity to us to prove ourselves and to you know do good in the races and to help the team to get some podium or some good positions."

Speaking on the preparations, Surya said that they were great and some race simulation sprints were done as a part of it in Patiala.

The cyclist also admitted of being a "little scared" about the race and how things could transpire there in terms of execution and body response.

"You know sometimes it happens that the body responds very well and you don't expect it and sometimes it happens that you are expecting too much and your body can't give that much. It depends on the race day but yeah we are ready and I feel we are working together good enough to get a good strong finish," he added.

Surya also admitted of being under slight pressure because of the fact that the race is taking place on home soil, but is optimistic of doing great.

"Obviously like you know your own roads. You are used to the climate and the conditions around pollution you say or the atmosphere you say. You are used to everything around you. So yeah obviously it is an advantage for us and you are used to the roads and everything because every country has their own roads. So basically we are well aware of it in India and then used to we have done so much of training on the same roads," he added.

Surya said that he shifted from skating to cycling and first used his own experience then trained more, learning from friends and other people around him.

"So I did more of endurance rides and then worked on my sprints and all that. But I never worked on a proper strategic or proper structured program. So yeah I got medals on my own training. But then if you are looking at a bigger picture like international level you need a proper structured training to follow," he added.

The cyclist said that in 2023, he felt it was time to go under a coach, follow a proper structured programme and identify his strengths and weaknesses.

"After that, a lot has changed. So yeah after that I have made a big switch from being a pure sprinter to now a good average time trialist and a good climber and you know because as a sprinter you just have your explosiveness. But when you shift to time trial you get a good threshold power also which you can hold for an hour or more maybe," he added.

Surya admitted that Pune Grand Tour, sponsored by Bajaj, would be a great stage for growth of Indian cycling.

"Already cycling has been well known now in India. The culture has taken up cycling very nicely but then the racing culture will come only when there will be races in India. And such big races it would be amazing," he added.

Surya also said that after this competition, some Indian cyclists aim to gain international exposure with races in Belgium and Dubai and even the UCI Grand Fondo (long distance cycling) World Championships later this year.

"The Grand Fundo world championships those are totally different, Grand Fundo world championship means it is for amateur racing a bit lower level than professional racing no problem, he added.

Surya also expressed his preference for road cycling over track.

"Basically in India we are really doing good on track we are we have been with the world champions in 2018, the under 18 team has won a gold and we have won so many Asian championship medals. And mostly every year we win something or the other on track so we are doing really good on track and it would be great for every cyclist to you know to get on track and win medals because India is mostly focusing on track," he added.

He said that with this opportunity, India would also be able to focus on road racing, an area he admitted the country is "lagging behind".

"This race will help us focus on road cycling. We are doing well on track, but lagging here," he said.

On a parting note, he delivered a message to younger, aspiring cyclists.

"Work on your dreams and to not give up easily because there will be some times that you will feel low and you won't get the results but in spite of working really hard you would not get the results but that is the time where you need to push and keep yourself calm and still focus on your training and trust the process. It will work someday or the other. The time will come and you will get your opportunity, your results or whatever you are planning for. Just be disciplined, be constant to your training and yeah just trust yourself and then you will get the results soon," he concluded.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 will see Indian riders line up alongside international teams in a demanding multi-stage format, testing endurance, strategy, and teamwork. As the road to Los Angeles begins to take shape, the Pune Grand Tour stands as a rare and meaningful opportunity - one that combines global competition with homegrown pride.

