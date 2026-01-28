 India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIndia's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience

India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava made history once again by closing Chanel’s latest haute couture show at Paris’ Grand Palais on January 27. The presentation marked Matthieu Blazy’s first couture collection for the brand and was attended by stars like Dua Lipa, A$AP Rocky and Nicole Kidman, cementing Bhavitha’s global fashion ascent.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhavitha Mandava closing Chanel Couture show in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (@jacquemusx)

History seems to be following Bhavitha Mandava wherever she walks, and this time, it followed her straight down Chanel's couture runway in Paris. Just weeks after making headlines through the fashion world by opening a Chanel show in New York, the Indian model is back in the spotlight by closing Chanel's newest haute couture showcase on January 27 at the Grand Palais.

Closing Chanel's first couture by Matthieu Blazy

Bhavitha returned to Chanel, this time in Paris, to close the luxury house's latest couture collection, marking creative director Matthieu Blazy's first-ever haute couture presentation for the brand. Held at the iconic Grand Palais, the show unfolded against a surreal set featuring oversized pink and red mushrooms, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that reflected the collection's fluid silhouettes and artistic freedom.

Closing a couture show is considered one of the highest honours in fashion, symbolising trust, presence and star power and Bhavitha delivered all three with quiet authority.

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk & Vinod Khosla Clash Over Race & Immigration Debate On Social Media
Elon Musk & Vinod Khosla Clash Over Race & Immigration Debate On Social Media
Pinterest To Lay Off 15% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Here's Who Is Impacted
Pinterest To Lay Off 15% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring: Here's Who Is Impacted
Wonder Man OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Marvel Series?
Wonder Man OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Marvel Series?
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Haryana: Bomb Threat Emails Target 6 Private Schools In Gurugram, Authorities On High Alert
Read Also
Who Is Bhavitha Mandava? This Indian Model Opened For Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Show In NYC
article-image

Who is Bhavitha Mandava?

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Bhavitha Mandava's path to global fashion stardom is anything but conventional. Trained as an architect in India, she later moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree in assistive technology at New York University. Fashion, at least initially, wasn't part of the plan.

Her entry into modelling was almost accidental. According to Models.com, Bhavitha was scouted at a subway station just weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season, a chance encounter that changed everything. As reported by Dazed, she had previously declined multiple offers to sign with agencies across continents, prioritising her studies over the runway. It was only when internship opportunities fell through near graduation that she decided to give modelling a shot.

Read Also
'You Are My Hero': Bhumi Pednekar Honours Her Mother In Red Assamese Look With Her Paratrooping &...
article-image

Less than a year later, she debuted at Bottega Veneta and went on to make global headlines as the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d’Art 2026 show in december 2025 in New York.

Read Also
'It Carries A Piece Of Me': Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Fine Jewellery Line That's As Stunning As Her
article-image

A star-studded front row

Blazy's couture debut drew a glittering guest list. The front row featured global icons including Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, A$AP Rocky, Gracie Abrams, Tilda Swinton and Margaret Qualley, turning the show into one of Paris Couture Week's most talked-about events.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris...
India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris...
January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord...
January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord...
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit...
'Dada' To His Supporters, & A 'Kohinoor Lost In Maharashtra Politics': The REAL Reason Why Ajit...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: This Was Maharashtra Deputy CM's Last Instagram Post Before Baramati Tragedy
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: This Was Maharashtra Deputy CM's Last Instagram Post Before Baramati Tragedy
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Punjab...
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Here's To Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About 'Punjab...