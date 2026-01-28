India's Pride, Bhavitha Mandava! Desi Model Scripts History Once Again By Closing Chanel's Paris Couture Show; Dua Lipa & A$AP Rocky Seated Among Audience

Bhavitha Mandava closing Chanel Couture show in Paris | Image Courtesy: X (@jacquemusx)

History seems to be following Bhavitha Mandava wherever she walks, and this time, it followed her straight down Chanel's couture runway in Paris. Just weeks after making headlines through the fashion world by opening a Chanel show in New York, the Indian model is back in the spotlight by closing Chanel's newest haute couture showcase on January 27 at the Grand Palais.

Closing Chanel's first couture by Matthieu Blazy

Bhavitha returned to Chanel, this time in Paris, to close the luxury house's latest couture collection, marking creative director Matthieu Blazy's first-ever haute couture presentation for the brand. Held at the iconic Grand Palais, the show unfolded against a surreal set featuring oversized pink and red mushrooms, creating a dreamlike atmosphere that reflected the collection's fluid silhouettes and artistic freedom.

Closing a couture show is considered one of the highest honours in fashion, symbolising trust, presence and star power and Bhavitha delivered all three with quiet authority.

Who is Bhavitha Mandava?

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Bhavitha Mandava's path to global fashion stardom is anything but conventional. Trained as an architect in India, she later moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree in assistive technology at New York University. Fashion, at least initially, wasn't part of the plan.

Her entry into modelling was almost accidental. According to Models.com, Bhavitha was scouted at a subway station just weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season, a chance encounter that changed everything. As reported by Dazed, she had previously declined multiple offers to sign with agencies across continents, prioritising her studies over the runway. It was only when internship opportunities fell through near graduation that she decided to give modelling a shot.

Less than a year later, she debuted at Bottega Veneta and went on to make global headlines as the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d’Art 2026 show in december 2025 in New York.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A star-studded front row

Blazy's couture debut drew a glittering guest list. The front row featured global icons including Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, A$AP Rocky, Gracie Abrams, Tilda Swinton and Margaret Qualley, turning the show into one of Paris Couture Week's most talked-about events.