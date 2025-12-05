 From Subway To Runway: Who Is Bhavitha Mandava, Indian Model Who Opened For Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Show In NYC
25-year-old Hyderabad-born model Bhavitha Mandava opened Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show in New York, marking a major milestone in her fast-rising career. She was spotted in a NYC subway just two weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season, she became a Matthieu Blazy favourite. Her emotional video of her parents reacting to her runway moment has since touched viewers worldwide including Matthieu

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 10:29 AM IST
article-image

25-year-old Bhavitha Mandava, a model originally from Hyderabad, has become fashion’s newest breakout star after she opened Chanel’s Métiers d’art 2026 collection in New York City. The show, designed by Matthieu Blazy, marked one of the most talked-about moments of the season, and Bhavitha stood at the centre of it.

Before stepping onto global runways, Bhavitha pursued architecture in India. She later moved to the United States to study assistive technology at New York University, balancing academics and her growing interest in fashion.

Her modelling career, however, took an unexpected turn thanks to a chance encounter.

A life-changing discovery in a New York Subway

As reported by models.com, Bhavitha was scouted in a subway station just two weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season. Fashion influencer Viren H Shah also shared insights on December 4, revealing that Matthieu Blazy, then still at Bottega Veneta, was the first to cast her.

She made her runway debut as a Bottega Veneta exclusive, followed by a campaign with the brand. Blazy’s mentorship became pivotal in shaping her early success.

Opening Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 Show

When Matthieu Blazy took over creative direction at Chanel, Bhavitha continued to be one of his chosen models. She walked in his debut Chanel collection for Spring 2026, and now, in a poetic full-circle moment, she opened his second Métiers d’Art show, which took place inside a New York City train station, echoing the place where her career began.

Her parents’ heartwarming reaction goes viral

On December 3, Bhavitha posted an emotional video capturing her parents watching the show. The clip shows them tearfully cheering as she descends the steps of Bowery Station and steps onto the runway. Her mother, overwhelmed with joy, repeats Bhavitha’s name through happy tears, while her father looks on proudly. She captioned the video, “Can’t put into words how much this means to me. Thank you @chanelofficial @matthieu_blazy.”

