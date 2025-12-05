5 Stargazing Spots Near Mumbai For A Magical Night Under The Stars

By: Rahul M | December 05, 2025
Ever looked at Mumbai’s bright skyline and wished for a quiet stargazing moment? Just a short drive out of the city, the night sky transforms into a calm, star-filled view
From quiet lakesides to cosy hill stations, these nearby spots offer the perfect escape for stargazing. Check out:
Matheran: This is Asia's only vehicle-free hill station means cleaner air and clearer skies. Panorama Point and Charlotte Lake are ideal spots to relax and watch the night sky
Bhandardara: This is a popular camping spot near Igatpuri with clear, open skies. Set up near Arthur Lake or the dam, and you’ll get stunning views of constellations
Nehru Planetarium: This spot right in Mumbai is great for beginners. The planetarium hosts sky shows, telescope sessions, and guided astronomy programmes
Vaitarna: Located near Palghar district, Vaitarna is a peaceful lakeside destination perfect for camping and astrophotography. With little light pollution, it’s a great place to watch the Milky Way and enjoy a quiet night outdoors
Mahuli: This is a calm, open area known for its dark skies and views of Mahuli Fort. Easily reachable by rickshaw from Asangaon station, Mahuli host monthly stargazing events
