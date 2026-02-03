Step Into Mona Singh's New Mumbai Restaurant In Andheri; From Signature Cocktails To New Desi Offerings | Instagram @konakona_mumbai

"We found another Kona in Mumbai," the line echoed as Bollywood actor Mona Singh launched another outlet of her Mumbai restaurant Kona Kona in Andheri East, Marol. After the huge positive response to her first restaurant, which is situated in Andheri West, Kona Kona has now spread its wings with a larger space and new additions to the menu.

The newly opened Kona Kona in Andheri East carries forward the soul of the original outlet while offering a more expanded and immersive experience. Designed to feel warm and familiar, the space leans into soft lighting and earthy colour palettes that instantly put guests at ease. The interiors channel a cosy, vintage café vibe, blending comfort with class, making it an ideal spot for fun outings.

Sprawled across approximately 2,000 square feet, the restaurant comfortably accommodates close to 100 guests. Despite the larger footprint, Kona Kona retains its signature easy-going charm. The intentionally raw and unpolished design aesthetic remains intact, reinforcing the idea of a neighbourhood bar that feels lived-in rather than staged.

Mona Singh said, "Kona Kona has always been about creating a neighborhood bar that feels like your go-to place that understands your vibe. Now we have expanded into a spacious and more immersive space. Every Kona here tells a story."

On the culinary front, the menu has been refreshed with several exciting additions. Diners can now explore comforting yet flavour-packed dishes like Lasooni Palak Khichdi, Makhani Paneer, Lasooni Palak Paneer. These new offerings add depth to the menu while staying true to Kona Kona’s comfort-driven food philosophy.

The bar menu, meanwhile, continues to spotlight bold, flavour-forward cocktails. Popular signatures such as the Bombay Sour, Rum Maro Rum, Kill Bill and The Duck Knight remain crowd favourites.