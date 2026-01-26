Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | January 26, 2026
Aries: Dear Aries, this week brings heightened emotions to the surface. You are advised not to let ego interfere with important matters. Choose from a space of abundance and optimism rather than anticipating unfavourable outcomes.
Taurus: Dear Taurus, this period brings meaningful change and transformation to your career and finances. You may feel ready to move on from a current job or release a situation that has been causing stress or anxiety.
Gemini: Dear Gemini, this week centres around important decisions and endings. You may be stepping away from a situation where you were deeply emotionally invested and beginning a new path. Avoid seeking validation from others.
Cancer: Dear Cancerians, this week highlights the need to confront doubts and uncertainties with trust in your own judgment. Release stress, tension, and unnecessary worries. On the personal front, happiness and fulfilment are indicated.
Leo: Dear Leo, this week tune into your intuition and spiritual awareness, opening new doors of perspective and creativity. This is a favourable time to take a short pause—rest, relax, daydream, and prioritize your overall well-being.
Virgo: Dear Virgo, this week brings moments of clarity, epiphanies and emotional insight that help you move forward. A sudden realization or shift in understanding may place you on a new path altogether. Keep an open mind.
Libra: Dear Libra, this week calls for extra awareness around your finances and valuable possessions. You are encouraged to be smart and strategic when managing your material resources. Remain caution of financial manipulation.
Scorpio: Dear Scorpio, this week highlights interactions with friends and loved ones that may feel slightly chaotic. Avoid drawing unnecessary attention to yourself. Stay receptive to fresh, career-oriented possibilities.
Sagittarius: Dear Sagittarius, this week centres on restoring balance and nurturing your overall well-being. Healing and valuable insights are making their way toward you. Pay attention to your health, particularly your digestion and eating habits.
Capricorn: Dear Capricorn, this week finds you more in touch with your emotions. This period supports heartfelt exchanges and deeper emotional awareness. There is potential for proposals, long-term commitments or positive news.
Aquarius: Dear Aquarius, this week calls for an unbiased and balanced perspective. You are encouraged to see situations as they truly are, without filters or assumptions. In your interactions with others, aim to meet people halfway.
Pisces: Dear Pisces, this week encourages you to move out of a slow or stuck phase. It is time to shift gears and enter action mode. This period is supportive of building something meaningful alongside the people around you.
