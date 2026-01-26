Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From January 26th, 2026 To February 1st, 2026 For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Readings | Freepik

Aries

Dear Aries, this week brings emotions to the surface, urging you to navigate situations with maturity and awareness. You are advised not to let ego interfere with important matters. The period ahead looks busy, and you may finally address decisions that have been pending for some time. Choose from a space of abundance and optimism rather than anticipating unfavourable outcomes. A personal matter is likely to reach clarity or resolution. Love and romance are strongly highlighted—some of you may choose to make a connection public, while others could meet someone exciting who reignites passion and deep emotional feelings.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this period brings meaningful change and transformation to your career and finances. Some of you may feel ready to move on from a current job or release a situation that has been causing stress or anxiety. If things have felt overly demanding or overwhelming, this is a sign to shift toward a more balanced, relaxed, or slow-and-steady environment that supports long-term stability. You are closing one chapter and entering an in-between or transitional phase. Avoid making hasty or impulsive decisions driven by desperation, anger, or pressure. Give yourself the time and space to process, heal, and realign. For some of you, this energy may also manifest as a desire to change your home or place of residence.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week centres around important decisions, endings, and new beginnings. Some of you may be stepping away from a situation where you were deeply emotionally invested and beginning a new path that may not feel immediately exciting or reassuring. Still, this transition was likely necessary, as it became time to release what was no longer aligned with you. Avoid seeking validation from others regarding your choices. This is a supportive period for healing, spiritual reflection, mindfulness, and emotional realignment. Even if you cannot clearly see it right now, guidance and support surround you, helping you move forward.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, this week highlights the need to confront doubts and uncertainties with trust in your own judgment. You are encouraged to stand your ground on matters you deeply believe in, as your past experiences will guide you wisely now. This is a good time to release stress, tension, and unnecessary worries—avoid taking on more than you truly need to. Travel may feel especially liberating for some of you. Be mindful of your finances and practice restraint, particularly if you are planning a specific purchase in the near future. On the personal front, happiness and emotional fulfilment are indicated, with opportunities for healthy conversations and deeper connections. Some of you may also feel inspired to focus on your personal appearance.

Tarot Card Readings | Unsplash

Leo

Dear Leo, this week tune into your intuition and spiritual awareness, opening new doors of perspective and creativity. Seek out fresh, enjoyable alternatives to break free from monotony and avoid feeling stuck in routine. You are encouraged to strike a healthy balance between material pursuits and spiritual growth, without leaning too heavily toward either extreme. This is a favourable time to take a short pause—rest, relax, daydream, and prioritize your overall well-being. Reconnecting with friends or loved ones, especially those you have not spoken to in a while, may bring comfort and joy. You may also feel called to take charge of matters related to home and family, making thoughtful decisions that support the collective good.

Virgo: Pic caption: Ace of Cups

Dear Virgo, this week brings moments of clarity, epiphanies and emotional insight that help you move forward and make important decisions. A sudden realization or shift in understanding may put you on a new path altogether. It is perfectly okay to take a detour or diverge from the direction you initially chose. The answers you need are coming. This is a powerful time to look beneath the surface and explore what is not immediately visible. You are encouraged to examine areas of your life that may have been hidden, avoided, felt taboo or left unattended, even if they feel uncomfortable at first. Keep an open mind, release restrictive or traditional thinking, and allow yourself the freedom to grow and learn in new ways.

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week calls for extra awareness around your finances and valuable possessions. You are encouraged to be smart, strategic, and intentional when managing your material resources, making the most of what is already available to you. At the same time, remain cautious of financial manipulation or situations that lack transparency. This is also a period to reassess how you choose to spend the money you earn. You may feel drawn toward indulgent experiences, or someone in your life may benefit from your resources to enjoy certain luxuries. For some of you, this energy may spark interest in exploring a second source of income or expanding your existing income streams.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week highlights interactions with friends and loved ones that may feel slightly chaotic. Differences of opinion, minor conflicts, or power struggles could surface within your relationships. You are advised to keep things by the book and avoid drawing unnecessary attention to yourself during this time. Your intuition and inner insights are your greatest strengths now—take time to observe, process, and understand situations fully. Some of you may attend a wedding or a similar celebratory gathering. On the professional front, a new job opportunity or a chance to earn additional income may arise. Stay receptive to fresh, career-oriented possibilities coming your way.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week centres on restoring balance and nurturing your overall well-being. Healing and valuable insights are making their way toward you, especially if you have recently experienced heartbreak or a challenging emotional phase. Some of you may need to stand firm in your decisions and consciously cut away situations that continue to cause pain or difficulty. Pay close attention to your health, particularly matters related to digestion and eating habits. On the professional front, work or career-related responsibilities may feel difficult to manage or stay focused on. Financial planning, savings, investments, and managing resources wisely may also require your attention during this period.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week finds you more in touch with your emotions. You may feel more open to emotional conversations, expressing your feelings with sensitivity and understanding. This period supports heartfelt exchanges and deeper emotional awareness. There is potential for proposals, long-term commitments, or positive news. Some of you may feel drawn to the idea of dating or actively seeking a romantic partner, craving emotional closeness, romance, and meaningful connection. A few may also reconnect with someone from the past. Overall, this may feel like an unsteady or transitional phase, asking you to embrace the in-between.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week calls for an unbiased and balanced perspective. You are encouraged to see situations as they truly are, without filters or assumptions. Steer clear of impulsive or random decisions. In your interactions with others, aim to meet people halfway and keep all dealings fair, transparent, and well-defined. Some of you are advised to avoid taking on additional responsibilities and instead focus on what is already in progress. At work, you may feel hesitant about collaborating with a particular individual. In matters of love, you may encounter someone calm and grounded. Even if their temperament differs from yours, this connection holds promise if both of you are willing to balance and blend your energies.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week encourages you to move out of a slow or stuck phase. It is time to shift gears, enter action mode, and apply creative and innovative thinking. This period is supportive of building something meaningful alongside the people around you, both personally and professionally. Financial stability is indicated, along with opportunities for continued growth. Some of you may choose to pool resources with loved ones to create shared security or long-term plans. Teamwork and collaborations strengthen bonds now, and a few of you may receive news about joining groups or communities that align closely with your interests. The miracles could be endless if you join forces in the right manner.