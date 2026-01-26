Disha Patani, Talwiinder To Linkin Park & Nucleya: Look At Viral Moments From Mumbai’s Lollapalooza 2026 Day 2

By: Aanchal C | January 26, 2026
Lollapalooza India 2026 officially concluded it's fourth edition on a historic note on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Image Courtesy: Lollapalooza India
Headlining the Day 2 were the iconic Linkin Park, making their first appearance at Lollapalooza India and their Mumbai performance
American singer-dancer Kehlani delivered her signature energy with ‘Nights Like This’, while pop artist LANY took over the night with ‘Malibu Nights’
One of the most viral from the night came when Punjabi singer Talwiinder joined Kehlani on the stage and sang 'Haseen'. He was also spotted walking with actress and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani
UK bass star Sammy Virji turned the stage into a non-stop dance floor with ‘Daga Da’ and Calum Scott kept the crowd moving with ‘You Are The Reason’
Last but definitely not the least was Nucleya's jaw-dropping set, concluding the night with a musical moment fans will forever remember
