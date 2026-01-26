 A Symbol Of Pride: Gateway Of India Lights Up In Tricolour For Republic Day 2026


Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Gateway Of India Lights Up | X/

Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India was illuminated in the vibrant colours of the Indian tricolour to mark the 77th Republic Day, creating a striking visual that beautifully blended patriotism with heritage. Bathed in saffron, white, and green, the historic monument stood tall against the night sky, drawing admiration from locals, tourists, and netizens alike.

Gateway of India is situated on the waterfront overlooking the Arabian Sea, the Gateway of India is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the country. Built during the British era, the monument has witnessed several defining moments in Indian history, including the departure of the last British troops in 1948. Illuminating it in tricolour hues on Republic Day added deeper symbolic meaning, transforming the structure into a beacon of national pride and unity.

Gateway of India: Tricolour

The visuals of the tricolour-lit Gateway surfaced online. Many users described the sight as emotional and inspiring, noting how the monument looked especially majestic with the sea, boats, and city lights in the background. The peaceful ambience around the Gateway further enhanced the grandeur of the moment. The tricolour illumination served as a reminder of the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution, justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It also reflected Mumbai’s role as a city that seamlessly blends history, diversity, and modernity.

Celebration

Such visual tributes at iconic landmarks help connect citizens with national celebrations in a powerful way. As the Gateway of India glowed in the colours of the nation, it stood not just as a historic monument, but as a symbol of India’s journey as a proud Republic, resilient, united, and forward-looking.

