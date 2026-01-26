 'Menopause Is Not That Gorgeous': Twinkle Khanna Opens Up On Ageing At 52, Shares Her Routine & Medications
'Menopause Is Not That Gorgeous': Twinkle Khanna Opens Up On Ageing At 52, Shares Her Routine & Medications

Twinkle Khanna shared a candid note on her menopause journey, calling it physically and emotionally challenging. Using humour, she compared it to being “a phone with a faulty charger.” The author credited weight training, reading, writing and time with friends for coping, while also listing supplements she uses and urging medical consultation before trying anything.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Twinkle Khanna has always been unapologetically honest, and her latest Instagram post is another example of her starting a discussion. The author and columnist recently opened up about her menopause journey, offering a raw, relatable look at what this phase has meant for her, physically, emotionally, and mentally, while also sharing what has helped her cope along the way.

“At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous,” Twinkle wrote, immediately striking a chord with women navigating similar changes. Using her trademark humour, she didn’t shy away from describing the discomfort, admitting, “I once joked that menopause is a bigger bitch than I have ever been :).”

She further compared the experience to feeling like “a phone with a faulty charger,” perfectly summing up the exhaustion and unpredictability many associate with menopause.

Explaining how she feels now, Twinkle clarified that improvement didn’t come from simply “accepting my age gracefully.” Instead, she credits consistent lifestyle changes. Regular weight training, immersing herself in books, and finding joy and purpose through reading and writing have played a key role. She also revealed a lighter side to her routine, sharing that after 50, she has embraced her “shallow side” by playing mahjong regularly with her girlfriends.

article-image

While she continues to weigh the pros and cons of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), Twinkle also listed the supplements she currently relies on to manage this transition. However, she was careful to add a disclaimer, urging followers to do their own research and consult doctors, stressing that what works for her 'may not work for everyone.'

Her current supplement lineup includes Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane, menopause support iron, Vitamin D3 with K2, collagen, and magnesium glycinate. With honesty, humour, and responsibility, Twinkle’s post has sparked conversations around menopause, an often-taboo topic even on social media.

