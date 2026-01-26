When Krithi Shetty Leveled Up Her Fashion Standards In Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt At Mumbai Fashion Event; Video Goes Viral Again

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 26, 2026
Krithi Shetty left everyone awestruck with her bold look at GQ Men Of The Year Red Carpet which became the talk of the town.
Krithi wore a black corset with a beautifully crafted mini skirt and sleek overcoat.
Along with her outfit, what stood out more was her statement choker and freestyle hair.
Her outfit evoked Indian craftsmanship on modern clothing choices.
The nails extension added grace to the entire look and served as a cheery on top.
Krithi's corset with thigh high boots elevated the look even further.
Krithi's look didn't served as just a red carpet outfit but a fashion statment.