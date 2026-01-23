Mrunal Thakur Slays Effortlessly In This Silk Maxi Dress Worth ₹125,900- Check Pics

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 23, 2026
Mrunal Thakur recently dropped images of her recent look in which she is looking effortlessly gorgeous in this pastel-hued cotton-silk maxi dress from luxury label Zimmermann.
The dress features a classic square neckline adorned with embroidered trim, adding a soft, romantic charm to the outfit.
Crafted in a luxurious cotton-silk blend, the fabric drapes effortlessly, making the outfit look light and flowy.
The outfit loudly gives summer-ready vibes as Mrunal dons it perfectly with her adorable smile.
The lace-up back & cut-out detail at the lower back adds a hint of modern sensuality & vintage touch.
She completes the look with gold-toned earrings from Meroh with neckpieces, bracelet & rings.
Priced at ₹125,900 on the official website of the Zimmermann. the dress stands out as a statement luxury piece that Mrunal carries with sheer confidence.