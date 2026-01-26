In Pictures- Rani Mukerji Dazzles In Ivory Sabyasachi Saree As She Celebrates 30 Years In Film Industry

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 26, 2026
Rani Mukerji recently marked milestone 30 successful years in the film industry and graced at a special celebration hosted for her.
She chose the right outfit and stunned her fans in ivory Sabyasachi white saree.
The Mardaani 3 actor embraced her elegant ethnic style while she was being interviewed by her dear friend & producer, Karan Johar.
Rani kept her makup simple yet elegant and chose a minimal necklace and earrings to pair with the look.
Crafted from luxurious organza fabric she chose a serene white saree instead of bold colours.
The saree featured intricate floral embroidery spread delicately across the fabric.
Rani styled the saree with a plain, sleeveless blouse featuring a deep neckline, which complemented the overall look.