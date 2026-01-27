'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children At 'High Decibel' Places, Highlights Health Concerns

'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children To 'High Decibel' Places, Highlights Health Concerns | Canva

The recently concluded Linkin Park performance at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai has sparked an important conversation around children’s safety at loud music events. The American rock band, which performed at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse as part of the two-day festival, drew massive crowds and was among the biggest highlights of this year’s edition, following their India debut show in Bengaluru a day earlier.

Amid the excitement, a DJ and social media content creator who attended the concert raised concerns after noticing a large number of young children in close proximity to the stage. In a post shared online, he wrote, "I saw so many children under 10 standing in the fan pit, extremely close to the stage.” According to him, during high-intensity drops and louder segments of the performance, several children appeared visibly uncomfortable, covering their ears and struggling with the volume.

The DJ further pointed out that prolonged exposure to loud music is a known occupational concern even for professionals. He noted that many DJs experience partial hearing loss over time due to constant exposure to high-decibel sound environments.

Potential Health Concerns For Kids:

Highlighting potential health risks, he explained that children’s ears are far more sensitive than adults’, and their eardrums are not equipped to handle extreme sound pressure. Concert noise levels typically range between 90 and 120 decibels, which can pose risks such as temporary or permanent hearing damage. Concerns around overcrowding and the possibility of stampedes in packed fan-pit areas also appear.

Precautions to take:

The DJ urged parents to take precautions if they choose to bring children to live concerts. He recommended using proper hearing earmuffs and suggested that ticketing platforms like BookMyShow or District consider making hearing protection mandatory for children under 10, especially in high-decibel zones.