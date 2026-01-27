 'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children At 'High Decibel' Places, Highlights Health Concerns
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children At 'High Decibel' Places, Highlights Health Concerns

'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children At 'High Decibel' Places, Highlights Health Concerns

After Linkin Park’s Mumbai concert at Lollapalooza India 2026, a DJ raised concerns over spotting many children under 10 near the stage. He warned that high-decibel music can harm children’s sensitive ears and flagged risks of overcrowding. Urging precautions, he suggested hearing protection and clearer safety guidelines for kids at concerts.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children To 'High Decibel' Places, Highlights Health Concerns | Canva

The recently concluded Linkin Park performance at Lollapalooza India 2026 in Mumbai has sparked an important conversation around children’s safety at loud music events. The American rock band, which performed at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse as part of the two-day festival, drew massive crowds and was among the biggest highlights of this year’s edition, following their India debut show in Bengaluru a day earlier.

Amid the excitement, a DJ and social media content creator who attended the concert raised concerns after noticing a large number of young children in close proximity to the stage. In a post shared online, he wrote, "I saw so many children under 10 standing in the fan pit, extremely close to the stage.” According to him, during high-intensity drops and louder segments of the performance, several children appeared visibly uncomfortable, covering their ears and struggling with the volume.

The DJ further pointed out that prolonged exposure to loud music is a known occupational concern even for professionals. He noted that many DJs experience partial hearing loss over time due to constant exposure to high-decibel sound environments.

Read Also
Linkin Park Performs In Assamese Gamusa During India Debut At Bengaluru, Set To Perform At...
article-image

Potential Health Concerns For Kids:

FPJ Shorts
Watch: Niagara Falls Freezes At -20°C As Mist Turns Water To Ice After Polar Vortex Hit The Region
Watch: Niagara Falls Freezes At -20°C As Mist Turns Water To Ice After Polar Vortex Hit The Region
NSCI Worli Faces Turmoil As Members Vote Overwhelmingly For Separate Mumbai And Delhi Committees
NSCI Worli Faces Turmoil As Members Vote Overwhelmingly For Separate Mumbai And Delhi Committees
India-EU Defence Pact Signed: Union Minister Rajnath Singh Calls Partnership Key To Global Security In Complex Times
India-EU Defence Pact Signed: Union Minister Rajnath Singh Calls Partnership Key To Global Security In Complex Times
'He Was Kind & Calm, Never Fought With Anyone': Malad Local Train Murder Victim Alok Singh's Sister Breaks Down After Brother's Killing
'He Was Kind & Calm, Never Fought With Anyone': Malad Local Train Murder Victim Alok Singh's Sister Breaks Down After Brother's Killing

Highlighting potential health risks, he explained that children’s ears are far more sensitive than adults’, and their eardrums are not equipped to handle extreme sound pressure. Concert noise levels typically range between 90 and 120 decibels, which can pose risks such as temporary or permanent hearing damage. Concerns around overcrowding and the possibility of stampedes in packed fan-pit areas also appear.

Precautions to take:

The DJ urged parents to take precautions if they choose to bring children to live concerts. He recommended using proper hearing earmuffs and suggested that ticketing platforms like BookMyShow or District consider making hearing protection mandatory for children under 10, especially in high-decibel zones.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children At...
'Spotted Many Below 10 Kids': Post Linkin Park Concert, DJ Urges Parents Not To Bring Children At...
In Pictures- Rani Mukerji Dazzles In Ivory Sabyasachi Saree As She Celebrates 30 Years In Film...
In Pictures- Rani Mukerji Dazzles In Ivory Sabyasachi Saree As She Celebrates 30 Years In Film...
BTS Breaks Taylor Swift's Record As ARIRANG World Tour Tickets Sold Out In 23 Minutes In Las Vegas
BTS Breaks Taylor Swift's Record As ARIRANG World Tour Tickets Sold Out In 23 Minutes In Las Vegas
Linkin Park Members Honour Indian Designers At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026: Check What Emily...
Linkin Park Members Honour Indian Designers At Mumbai's Lollapalooza 2026: Check What Emily...
When Krithi Shetty Leveled Up Her Fashion Standards In Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt At Mumbai...
When Krithi Shetty Leveled Up Her Fashion Standards In Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirt At Mumbai...