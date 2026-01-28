Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tax Consultants Association MPTCA will organise a series of seminars and awareness programmes for tax professionals and taxpayers across the State in the coming days. These programmes will focus specifically on the new Income Tax Act 2025, which will come into effect from April 1.

The organisation will also discuss important and complex issues arising in the daily functioning and compliance under the GST law.

The first workshop of MPTCA will be held here. MPTCA, a registered professional body operating for over 25 years, has also announced a significant expansion of its activities across the State. This initiative aims to address the practical difficulties faced by taxpayers and tax professionals during the administration of direct and indirect taxes.

MPTCA president, senior advocate Sumit Nema, stated that in recent years, taxpayers and professionals are facing various challenges. Considering these challenges, MPTCA has resolved to further strengthen its efforts to protect the interests of stakeholders and create a more supportive and practical tax environment.

The MPTACA will also focus on training young tax professionals to enhance their efficiency and skill development, and to develop their ability to present and argue effectively before tax authorities and judicial forums. On this occasion CA GB Agarwal, RS Goyal, CA Rajesh Mehta, CA Kirti Joshi, CA Dr. Abhay Sharma, CA Pramod Tapadia, CA Nilesh Gupta, CA Priyank Rana, CA Pranay Goyal, and CA Churchill Jain were present.