 Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025

Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Tax Consultants Association (MPTCA) will conduct statewide seminars and awareness programmes on the new Income Tax Act 2025, effective from April 1, along with GST compliance issues. The first workshop will be held in Indore. The initiative aims to help taxpayers and professionals handle practical challenges and train young tax consultants.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tax Consultants Association MPTCA will organise a series of seminars and awareness programmes for tax professionals and taxpayers across the State in the coming days. These programmes will focus specifically on the new Income Tax Act 2025, which will come into effect from April 1.

The organisation will also discuss important and complex issues arising in the daily functioning and compliance under the GST law.

The first workshop of MPTCA will be held here. MPTCA, a registered professional body operating for over 25 years, has also announced a significant expansion of its activities across the State. This initiative aims to address the practical difficulties faced by taxpayers and tax professionals during the administration of direct and indirect taxes.

MPTCA president, senior advocate Sumit Nema, stated that in recent years, taxpayers and professionals are facing various challenges. Considering these challenges, MPTCA has resolved to further strengthen its efforts to protect the interests of stakeholders and create a more supportive and practical tax environment.

FPJ Shorts
'We Both Started So Shit': Elena Rybakina's Blunt Remark Goes Viral As She Beats Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026; Video
'We Both Started So Shit': Elena Rybakina's Blunt Remark Goes Viral As She Beats Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026; Video
BREAKING: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash Near Baramati; Video
BREAKING: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Plane Crash Near Baramati; Video
New Apple AirTags Launched: 5 Key Things You Need To Know Before You Buy
New Apple AirTags Launched: 5 Key Things You Need To Know Before You Buy
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 28, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies & Improved Visibility As AQI Drops After Three Days Of Severe Pollution
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 28, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies & Improved Visibility As AQI Drops After Three Days Of Severe Pollution
Read Also
Indore News: MP Flying Club And MP Tourism Board To Organise City's First-Ever Paragliding Festival...
article-image

The MPTACA will also focus on training young tax professionals to enhance their efficiency and skill development, and to develop their ability to present and argue effectively before tax authorities and judicial forums. On this occasion CA GB Agarwal, RS Goyal, CA Rajesh Mehta, CA Kirti Joshi, CA Dr. Abhay Sharma, CA Pramod Tapadia, CA Nilesh Gupta, CA Priyank Rana, CA Pranay Goyal, and CA Churchill Jain were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025
Indore News: MPTCA To Organise Awareness Events For New I-T Act 2025
Indore News: Karni Sena Protests At DAVV Over UGC Regulations
Indore News: Karni Sena Protests At DAVV Over UGC Regulations
Indore Stabbing Case: Jilted Lover Sends ‘143’ Love Signal Before Arriving At Friend’s House
Indore Stabbing Case: Jilted Lover Sends ‘143’ Love Signal Before Arriving At Friend’s House
MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams
MP Board Exam 2026: Schools Shift Into High Gear For Practical Exams
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders To Make Swimming Pool Operational In Four Months
Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Orders To Make Swimming Pool Operational In Four Months