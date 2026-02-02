 Indore News: Indore Management Association Members Witness Union Budget Presentation In Lok Sabha
The members of the delegation included Saurabh Khemka, Ayush Daffaria, Manas Bansal, Ansh Anand, Rahbar Raja and Seema Arora. All the representatives described the parliamentary environment, the dignity of the proceedings and the discussions on matters of national importance as extremely inspiring.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: IMA Members Witness Union Budget Presentation In Lok Sabha | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of members of the Indore Management Association (IMA) witnessed the presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

The delegation also got the opportunity to meet various Members of Parliament in the corridors of the new Parliament building.

For the IMA members, the visit was not merely a constitutional tour but a live and practical exposure to democratic values, policy-making and economic decisions taken at the national level. They also gained an understanding of the historical and constitutional significance of the Parliament House and reflected on the role of Parliament in strengthening Indian democracy.

