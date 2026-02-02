Indore News: Indore Management Association Members Witness Union Budget Presentation In Lok Sabha

Indore News: IMA Members Witness Union Budget Presentation In Lok Sabha | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of members of the Indore Management Association (IMA) witnessed the presentation of the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

The delegation also got the opportunity to meet various Members of Parliament in the corridors of the new Parliament building.

The visit proved to be highly significant and enriching for the IMA members, as it offered a unique opportunity to closely observe, understand and experience the functioning of the country’s highest democratic institution.

As part of the special visit, the IMA representatives attended the live Budget presentation in the Lok Sabha, delivered by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Besides the Budget session, they closely observed parliamentary discussions, question–answer proceedings and the overall decision-making process, gaining deeper insights into the nation’s economic direction and policy formulation mechanisms.

The members of the delegation included Saurabh Khemka, Ayush Daffaria, Manas Bansal, Ansh Anand, Rahbar Raja and Seema Arora. All the representatives described the parliamentary environment, the dignity of the proceedings and the discussions on matters of national importance as extremely inspiring.

For the IMA members, the visit was not merely a constitutional tour but a live and practical exposure to democratic values, policy-making and economic decisions taken at the national level. They also gained an understanding of the historical and constitutional significance of the Parliament House and reflected on the role of Parliament in strengthening Indian democracy.