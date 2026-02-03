 MP News: Kendriya Vidyalaya Students Learn Tips To Fight Against Cybercrime In Kasrawad
Patidar stressed that cybersecurity is just as important as physical safety in today’s digital age. She encouraged students to use technology wisely and cautioned them against clicking unknown links, responding to suspicious messages, or sharing personal information online. The expert highlighted how criminals use various tricks to steal data and money from unsuspecting users.

FP News Service
Updated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): A cybersafety awareness campaign was organised at the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Kasrawad on Monday to educate students about staying safe in the digital world.

Principal JP Bohre welcomed cybersecurity expert Diksha Patidar by presenting her with a bouquet.

During the program, Patidar explained important topics to students, including cybercrimes, online fraud, safe password practices, responsible social media use, phishing attacks and data security. She used practical examples to show students how even small mistakes can lead to serious problems.

The expert highlighted how criminals use various tricks to steal data and money from unsuspecting users. She taught students to recognise warning signs of cyber fraud and explained the steps they should take if they encounter suspicious online activity. 

Senior teacher Monika Verma proposed the vote of thanks, concluding the informative programme.

