 MP News: Government Exploiting Farmers, Says Kisan Congress In Pansemal
Vivek Chaudhary said that the government’s oppressive policies are suppressing farmers. Congress block president Ravi Patil said that despite having a double-engine government, there are no fair prices for farmers’ crops and no availability of urea fertilizer. The government should take steps in the interest of farmers, he added.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Government Exploiting Farmers, Says Kisan Congress In Pansemal | FP Photo

Pansemal (Madhya Pradesh): The government is exploiting farmers by failing to provide fair prices for their agricultural produce, Kisan Congress district president Seeldar Solanki said on Tuesday while addressing a gathering in Pansemal.

Following the crop damage unleashed by unseasonal rain and hailstorm in multiple districts of the state, Kisan Congress leaders have been visiting affected areas like  Niwali, Talav and Khadikhamb and meeting farmers. 

Solanki also said that farmers were under severe distress due to the rapid increase in fertilizer prices, while the returns on their harvest do not even cover production costs.

Leaders recalled that following farmers’ protests in Khetia and Pansemal, crop prices had improved and warned that further agitations would be launched if problems persist. 

Vikram Achhalia said farmers feed the nation, yet their plight gets ignored by the government. Block Kisan Congress president Dilip Rao Shitole claimed such issues were absent during the Congress rule in the state.

Janpad vice-president Lalsingh Pawar, city Congress president Subhash Rao Shitole and others were among those present.

