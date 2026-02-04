 Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank

Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank

DSP Sharma further explained that while the initial loan amount was higher, the final financial damage was calculated following a One-Time Settlement (OTS) and a forensic audit. The audit revealed that the bank lost Rs 3.53 crore, while the MPIDC lost Rs 4,95,442 in unpaid lease rent for allocated land, bringing the total fraud amount to Rs 3,57,95,442.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: EOW Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Indore, registered a case against M/s Yashas FRP Manufacturing LLP and its directors for allegedly defrauding a bank and the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) of approximately Rs 3.57 crore.

Read Also
Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In
article-image

DSP (EOW) Nandini Sharma said that the case was registered against M/s Yashas FRP Manufacturing LLP and its directors, Sanjay Gupta and Shalini Gupta, both residents of Milinda Manor, RNT Marg. The case involves diversion of loan funds, unauthorised sale of mortgaged machinery, and non-payment of government lease rent.

According to the investigation, the firm secured credit facilities totalling Rs 11.05 crore from the bank between 2013 and 2015. These funds, intended for business operations, were reportedly misused.

Between 2013 and 2016, large sums were withdrawn in cash or illegally transferred to the personal accounts of the promoters and other firms. Despite receiving an Export Packaging Credit of Rs 2.95 crore, the company failed to conduct any actual exports.

FPJ Shorts
Former US Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton To Attend Mumbai Climate Week 2026 As Chief Guest, Global Climate Leaders To Join Summit
Former US Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton To Attend Mumbai Climate Week 2026 As Chief Guest, Global Climate Leaders To Join Summit
Fort Shoot Drone Row: Police Book Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager For Flying Drone Without Permission In High-Security Zone
Fort Shoot Drone Row: Police Book Dhurandhar 2 Location Manager For Flying Drone Without Permission In High-Security Zone
Devendra Fadnavis To Present Maharashtra Budget On March 6 After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Marking Rare Chief Minister Milestone
Devendra Fadnavis To Present Maharashtra Budget On March 6 After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Marking Rare Chief Minister Milestone
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier
US Navy Shoots Down Iranian Drone Near Aircraft Carrier

A CNC Structural FRP Exuder machine, which was mortgaged to the bank, was sold without permission. The proceeds were never deposited back into the loan account. The accused opened current accounts in other banks without informing this bank, violating the loan agreement.

Financial Impact

DSP Sharma further explained that while the initial loan amount was higher, the final financial damage was calculated following a One-Time Settlement (OTS) and a forensic audit. The audit revealed that the bank lost Rs 3.53 crore, while the MPIDC lost Rs 4,95,442 in unpaid lease rent for allocated land, bringing the total fraud amount to Rs 3,57,95,442.

Following a preliminary investigation and forensic audit, the case was registered against the accused under section 409 (Criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, or agent), section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy). Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And...
Indore News: High Court Seeks Report; Next Hearing On February 16 Alleged Exploitation Of Deaf And...
MP News: Mandu Development Project Gets ₹24 Crore In Dhar
MP News: Mandu Development Project Gets ₹24 Crore In Dhar
Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank
Indore News: Economic Offence Wing Case Against Co For ₹3.57 Crore Fraud Against MPIDC, Bank
Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered
Indore News: Sand-Laden Dumper Hits Four Two-Wheelers; Case Registered
MP News: Government Exploiting Farmers, Says Kisan Congress In Pansemal
MP News: Government Exploiting Farmers, Says Kisan Congress In Pansemal