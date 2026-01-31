 Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In

Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In

DSP Sharma further said that although the property was presented as an open plot, investigation revealed that Rammohan Agrawal had already constructed 13 flats and 6 shops on the site back in 2001 and sold them off. By the time the loan was sanctioned in 2018, he no longer owned the property.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The economic offences wing (EOW), Indore registered a case against a businessman and several others, including former bank officials, for allegedly defrauding a bank of Rs 40 lakh using forged property documents.

DSP Nandani Sharma said that the case was registered against the primary applicant, businessman Chandrashekhar Pachori; co-obligant Rammohan Agrawal, who provided forged property details; Jatin Gupta, a former bank manager; and Kamlesh Darwani, a former credit manager and proprietor of Shanta Marketing, Indore.

The investigation was initiated following a complaint by Anand Shivanand Totad, deputy general manager of the bank.

Read Also
Indore News: City's EOW Sees Fivefold Surge In Criminal Case Registrations In 2025
article-image

According to the complainant, Chandrashekhar Pachori, proprietor of M/s Jai Shiv & Company, conspired with others to secure a loan through deceitful means.

FPJ Shorts
India Launches ₹14 Crore Animal Welfare Funding Circle To Bridge CSR Gaps And Strengthen National Protection Efforts
India Launches ₹14 Crore Animal Welfare Funding Circle To Bridge CSR Gaps And Strengthen National Protection Efforts
Alleged Role Of Ex-RCom Director Punit Garg In Overseas Deal Prompts Company To Seek NCLT Intervention; Garg Arrested By ED In ₹40,000-Crore Loan Fraud
Alleged Role Of Ex-RCom Director Punit Garg In Overseas Deal Prompts Company To Seek NCLT Intervention; Garg Arrested By ED In ₹40,000-Crore Loan Fraud
VIDEO: 'No Knowledge Of Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In,' Says Sharad Pawar, Claims NCP Merger Was Set For February 12
VIDEO: 'No Knowledge Of Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In,' Says Sharad Pawar, Claims NCP Merger Was Set For February 12
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 5 Mistakes Ayush Mhatre & Co Should Rectify From U19 Asia Cup Final Loss
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: 5 Mistakes Ayush Mhatre & Co Should Rectify From U19 Asia Cup Final Loss

In April 2018, Pachori opened a current account at the bank and applied for a Rs 40 lakh loan at the another branch for the purported purchase of machinery. To secure the loan, he presented Rammohan Agrawal as a co-obligent, offering a plot in Usha Nagar Extension as collateral.

DSP Sharma further said that although the property was presented as an open plot, investigation revealed that Rammohan Agrawal had already constructed 13 flats and 6 shops on the site back in 2001 and sold them off. By the time the loan was sanctioned in 2018, he no longer owned the property.

Despite a panel valuer providing photos of a multi-storey building on the site, the then-branch manager of the bank Jatin Gupta deliberately omitted this fact in the due-diligence report.

Credit manager Kamlesh Darwani recommended the loan based on a "technically and financially sound" project report without verifying the authenticity of bills, quotations, or the co-obligent's status. The fraud came to light after the loan account was declared a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) on May 1, 2023, due to non-payment.

The accused have been booked under sections 420 (Cheating), 467 (Forgery of valuable security), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using forged document as genuine), and 120-B (Criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, along with Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Riveting Stories, With Inspiring Journeys, Curtains Down On Sitamau Literature Festival
MP News: Riveting Stories, With Inspiring Journeys, Curtains Down On Sitamau Literature Festival
Indore News: Man Loses ₹4.33 lakh After Receiving Money Credit message
Indore News: Man Loses ₹4.33 lakh After Receiving Money Credit message
Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In
Indore News: EOW Files FIR Against Businessman, Former Bank Officials In
MP News: Aalirajpur SP Bats For Eradicating Witch-Hunting, Substance Abuse In Nanpur
MP News: Aalirajpur SP Bats For Eradicating Witch-Hunting, Substance Abuse In Nanpur
MP News: Court Sentences Man To Five Years In Jail For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur
MP News: Court Sentences Man To Five Years In Jail For Smuggling Poppy Husk In Mandsaur